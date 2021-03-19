Domestic flight tickets to cost more; govt raises minimum fares by 5%

Mumbai | Passengers wearing protective face masks wait in a queue to enter Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)

Amid a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in the country and surge in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, Union Civil Aviation Ministry on March 19 decided to increase the minimum air fares by five percent and continue with existing 80 percent cap on capacity.

"Last few days have seen a decline in the number of air passengers largely due to restrictions and imposition of compulsory RT-PCR test by various states. Due to this we have decided to retain the permissible (capacity) limit to 80 percent of the schedule,” civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet.

There has been a continuous rise in price of ATF so it has been decided to increase the lower fare band by 5% keeping the upper fare band unchanged. We may open the sector for 100% operations when daily passenger traffic crosses 3.5 lakhs on 3 occasions in a month.

He added, "There has been a continuous rise in the price of ATF so it has been decided to increase the lower fare band by 5 percent keeping the upper fare band unchanged. We may open the sector for 100 percent operations when daily passenger traffic crosses 3.5 lakh on three occasions in a month."

However, Puri informed that Civil Aviation sector has contributed significantly to the revival of economic activity in the country.

Meanwhile, India registered 39,726 new cases in past 24 hours, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Out of the new cases, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh together account 80.63 percent of the daily new cases. With this, India's total active caseload stands at 2.71 lakh.

Maharashtra reported 25,833 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the 24-hour period till Thursday night, the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said lockdown is an option but he trusts people to follow the norms on their own.