you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google image search shows Pakistan flag for 'best toilet paper in the world'

Twitterati wasted no time in posting screen grabs of the search result on the social media platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Typing 'best toilet paper in the world' in Google’s image search shows pictures of Pakistan's national flags as the first few results.

Google

Twitterati wasted no time in posting screen grabs of the search result on the social media platform.

The incident surfaces just two days after the attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14 that killed 44 CRPF personnel in the deadliest attack on security forces in decades.

This, is not the first time when Google algorithm has thrown up irrelevant images. Last year, US President Donald Trump was leading the search of the word 'idiot' on Google's image search. This was partially attributed to the Green Day song - American Idiot - which was used by protesters during his trip to London.
First Published on Feb 16, 2019 03:44 pm

tags #Business #Google #India

