GoAir 'Republic Day Freedom Sale' begins; check all the offers

(File image: Reuters)

Wadia Group-owned no-frills airline GoAir’s Republic Day Freedom Sale began on January 22. In the week-long event, the airline is offering attractive fares for travel across its domestic network.

During the sale, GoAir is offering tickets with fares starting Rs 859 all-inclusive. Bookings opened at January 22 and it will continue till January 29. During this period, one can book tickets for travel between January 22 and December 31.

In the sale, the airline is also offering zero change fees. Under this, tickets booked under the sale period for travel between January 22 and March 31 will have nil change fees until three days prior to the departure date.

Tickets booked during the sale for travel between April 1 and December 31 will have nil change fees until 14 days prior to the departure date. This will be applicable only for the promo fare seats which are subject to availability, said the airline.



Experience the freedom to travel again! #FlyFearless with our Republic Day Freedom SALE at fares starting just ₹859* and enjoy zero change fees!

Book now - https://t.co/gAQiJL8MB9 pic.twitter.com/D6iUBInYwC

— GoAir (@goairlinesindia) January 22, 2021

The sale is applicable on bookings made across all channels.

The offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and is not applicable on group bookings, GoAir said.

Other airlines like SpiceJet and IndiGo that had announced their airfare sales have also extended the sale period for a few more days.