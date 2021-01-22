MARKET NEWS

GoAir 'Republic Day Freedom Sale' begins; check all the offers

During the sale, GoAir is offering tickets with fares starting Rs 859 all-inclusive

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST
(File image: Reuters)

(File image: Reuters)


Wadia Group-owned no-frills airline GoAir’s Republic Day Freedom Sale began on January 22. In the week-long event, the airline is offering attractive fares for travel across its domestic network.

During the sale, GoAir is offering tickets with fares starting Rs 859 all-inclusive. Bookings opened at January 22 and it will continue till January 29. During this period, one can book tickets for travel between January 22 and December 31.

In the sale, the airline is also offering zero change fees. Under this, tickets booked under the sale period for travel between January 22 and March 31 will have nil change fees until three days prior to the departure date.

Tickets booked during the sale for travel between April 1 and December 31 will have nil change fees until 14 days prior to the departure date. This will be applicable only for the promo fare seats which are subject to availability, said the airline.

The sale is applicable on bookings made across all channels.

The offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and is not applicable on group bookings, GoAir said.

Other airlines like SpiceJet and IndiGo that had announced their airfare sales have also extended the sale period for a few more days.

SpiceJet had rolled out its five-day ‘Book Befikar Sale’ from January 13 to January 17, offering one-way fares starting at Rs 899. IndiGo had also announced a sale for the same period but with fares starting at Rs 877.  Both the airlines have now extended the sale up to January 22. The extended sale is applicable for travel between April 1 and September 30.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Current Affairs #GoAir #India
first published: Jan 22, 2021 11:56 am

