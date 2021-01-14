IndiGo sale: Check out airfare, cashback deals on offer

InterGlobe Aviation | MFs reduced stake in the company to 3.88 percent in December quarter, from 5.91 percent in September quarter. HDFC Trustee Company, Kotak Bluechip Fund and Franklin India Bluechip Fund names did not appear in December quarter's shareholding pattern. FPIs raised stake to 17.34 percent from 14.79 percent in same period.

Budget carrier IndiGo has announced a five-day special sale on travel across its network within India, with fares starting at Rs 877. Sale offer will remain open till January 17. This discounted offer is valid for travel between April 1 and September 30, 2021.

"We see travel on your cards this year! Crystal ball. Grab our most-awaited sale and take-off into the skies! Your lean, clean flying machine is waiting," IndiGo tweeted.

The airline is also offering a change/cancellation fee of Rs 500 on the first change for travel during the travel period.

There are also additional cashback offers on bookings done using HSBC and IndusInd Credit Cards. Customers can avail 5 percent cashback up to Rs 750 on all fares for all bookings via HSBC Credit Card. The minimum transaction value has to be up to Rs 3,000. Offer is valid on bookings through the IndiGo website and app.

IndusInd offers a 12 percent cashback up to Rs 5,000 on easy 12 months EMI for a minimum transaction value of up to Rs 3,000. However, this offer is valid only on bookings done through the IndiGo website.

SpiceJet also announced a 5-day airfare sale on January 13. For domestic flyers, SpiceJet is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 899 in its 'Book Befikar Sale! The sale will close on January 17, 2021, and is valid for travel between April 1 and September 30.

IndiGo will also launch new flights from February connecting Leh, Darbhanga, Agra, Kurnool, Bareilly, Durgapur and Rajkot. The airline said in a press release "The airline plans to start flights connecting Leh and Darbhanga in February, followed by Kurnool and Agra in March, Bareilly and Durgapur in April and Rajkot in May 2021".

At present, IndiGo connects 61 domestic cities.