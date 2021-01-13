SpiceJet sale: Airline offers fares starting Rs 899 in 5-day 'Book Befikar Sale'

Representative Image

SpiceJet, one of the leading private carriers, rolled out the ‘Book Befikar Sale’ on January 13. The airline is offering one-way fares starting at Rs 899 as part of the sale.

The five-day sale, which will remain open till January 17 midnight, allows travellers to book tickets for flights between April 1 and September 30, 2021.

Popular routes available for starting sale fare of Rs 899 include Jammu-Srinagar, Srinagar-Jammu, Bengaluru-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Belagavi, Belagavi-Hyderabad, Ahmedabad-Jaisalmer and Jaisalmer-Ahmedabad, among others.

As part of this special offer, the airline is also offering a complimentary flight voucher worth the base fare of the booked flight with a maximum value of Rs 1,000 for each passenger per flight on booking the sale fare.

While the flight voucher will be valid till February 28, 2021, they can be redeemed for making fresh bookings with minimum transaction amount of Rs 5,500 for travel between April 1 and September 30, 2021.

The airline is also offering a one-time waiver of change/cancellation fee in case of booking modification or cancellation. Customers can avail the waiver for booking modified/cancelled at least 21 days prior to the flight departure date.

"With domestic leisure travel seeing a new high, we wish to top up the domestic travel experiences with unforgettable ticket prices and many more delightful benefits," Shilpa Bhatia, SpiceJet's Chief Commercial Officer, said.

SpiceJet also allows flyers to purchase add-on services like preferred seats and other You 1st services - priority check-in, preferred boarding and bag out service - for Rs 149. Meals can be availed for Rs 249. Customers can also upgrade to SpiceMax at a special rate of Rs 799.

Tickets for this sale are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and can be booked through spicejet.com, online travel portals, SpiceJet mobile app, through travel agents, SpiceJet Call Centre and at the airport ticket offices, the airliner noted in an official release.