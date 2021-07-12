Goa extends lockdown till July 19; gyms allowed to reopen at 50% capacity

Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 131 to reach 1,68,716 on July 11 (Representational Image)

The Goa government on July 11 extended the COVID-19 lockdown till July 19 with some relaxation. The state has allowed gyms to reopen and operate at 50 per cent of their capacity.

The government had last week allowed social, political, cultural gatherings, marriages and other congregations of up to 100 people or 50 percent of the venue capacity.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

State Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a tweet, The State Level Curfew Order will be extended up to 7 am, 19 July 2021, with further relaxations that will allow the opening of gym with 50 per cent capacity, sports complex without spectators, religious places with up to 15 persons.

The coronavirus-induced curfew was first imposed in the state on May 9, which has been extended several times so far.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Read | Goa relaxes restrictions – What’s allowed & what’s not

Meanwhile, Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 131 to reach 1,68,716 on July 11, while the death of two patients took the fatality count to 3,097, a health department official said. A total of 241 patients recuperated from the infection during the day, which pushed the state's overall recovery count to 1,63,771.

The number of active COVID-19 cases is 1,848 at present, the official said. "With 4,197 new tests, the overall test count of Goa has gone up to 9,71,186, he added. "With 4,197 new tests, the overall test count of Goa has gone up to 9,71,186, he added.

On Saturday, the state had reported 155 cases and seven deaths. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,68,716, new cases 131, death toll 3,097, discharged 1,63,771, active cases 1,848, samples tested till date 9,71,186.

(With PTI inputs)