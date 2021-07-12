Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports 8,535 new COVID-19 cases, 156 deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Telangana reports 465 new cases, 4 deaths in past 24 hours
Telangana reports 465 new COVID cases, 869 recoveries & 04 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 10,316
Total recoveries: 6,17,638
Death toll: 3,729
Karnataka reports 1978 new cases, 2326 recoveries and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra reports 8,535 new cases, 156 deaths in past 24 hours
Haryana Govt extends lockdown from 5 am of July 12 to 5 am of July 19
Haryana reports 36 new positive cases, 8 deaths in past 24 hours
Total cases 28,71,298
Total recoveries 27,98,703
Death toll 35,835
Active cases 36,737
Maharashtra reports 8,535 new cases, 6,013 recoveries and 156 deaths in the last 24 hours
Total cases 61,57,799
Total recoveries 59,12,479
Death toll 1,25,878
Active cases 1,16,165
Haryana Govt's 'Mahamari Alert - Surakshit Haryana' extended from 5 am of July 12 to 5 am of July 19, with some relaxation. Maximum 100 people allowed in gatherings for weddings & funerals; maximum 200 people in open spaces. Spas allowed from 6 am to 8 pm with 50% capacity
Haryana reports 36 new positive cases, 62 recoveries, and 8 deaths in past 24 hours.
Active cases: 939
Total positive cases: 7,69,279
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 18.63 crore people.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.