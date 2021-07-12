MARKET NEWS

July 12, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports 8,535 new COVID-19 cases, 156 deaths

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 37.6 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding but the cases of Delta plus variant, classified as a variant of concern (VOC), are increasing in the country. So far, the country has recorded over 3.08 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,08,040 deaths. A total of 2,99,75,064 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,54,118
active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises 1.47 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.20 percent. Globally, more than 18.63 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 40.24 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 37.6 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • July 12, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Telangana reports 465 new cases, 4 deaths in past 24 hours 

    Telangana reports 465 new COVID cases, 869 recoveries & 04 deaths in the last 24 hours.  

    Active cases: 10,316

    Total recoveries: 6,17,638

    Death toll: 3,729

  • July 12, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Karnataka reports 1978 new  cases, 2326 recoveries and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Total cases 28,71,298

    Total recoveries 27,98,703

    Death toll 35,835

    Active cases 36,737

  • July 12, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 8,535 new cases, 156 deaths in past 24 hours

    Maharashtra reports 8,535 new cases, 6,013 recoveries and 156 deaths in the last 24 hours

    Total cases 61,57,799

    Total recoveries 59,12,479

    Death toll 1,25,878

    Active cases 1,16,165

  • July 12, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Haryana Govt extends lockdown from 5 am of July 12 to 5 am of July 19

    Haryana Govt's 'Mahamari Alert - Surakshit Haryana' extended from 5 am of July 12 to 5 am of July 19, with some relaxation. Maximum 100 people allowed in gatherings for weddings & funerals; maximum 200 people in open spaces. Spas allowed from 6 am to 8 pm with 50% capacity

  • July 12, 2021 / 07:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Haryana reports 36 new positive cases, 8 deaths in past 24 hours

    Haryana reports 36 new positive cases, 62 recoveries, and 8 deaths in past 24 hours.

    Active cases: 939

    Total positive cases: 7,69,279

  • July 12, 2021 / 07:03 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 18.63 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

