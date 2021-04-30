MARKET NEWS

Former attorney general Soli Sorabjee, 91, passes away due to COVID-19

Sorabjee's death was announced by family sources. He was 91.

Moneycontrol News
April 30, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST
Former Attorney General For India and Veteran Jurist Soli Sorabjee passed away at 91 years.

Veteran lawyer, former attorney general and Padma Vibhushan recipient Soli Sorabjee passed away in the morning on April 30 after getting infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Sorabjee was admitted at a private hospital in Delhi and his death was announced by family sources. He was 91.

Soli Jehangir Sorabjee was born in Mumbai in 1930. He began his legal practice in 1953 in Bombay High Court. In 1971, he was designated senior counsel of the Supreme Court. He held post as the Attorney General of India first from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

A passionate human rights lawyer, Sorabjee was appointed a United Nations Special Rapporteur for Nigeria in 1997.

Sorabjee was also involved in many cases for defending the freedom of speech and expression and has been instrumental in revoking censorship orders and bans on publications. His publications on this subject include: The Laws of Press Censorship in India (1976); The Emergency, Censorship and the Press in India.

In March 2002, he was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan award for his defense of freedom of speech and the protection of human rights.

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled Sorabjee's death stating: "In the passing of Soli Sorabjee, we lost an icon of India's legal system. He was among the select few who deeply influenced evolution of constitutional law and justice system. My condolences to his family and associates."

TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India #Soli Sorabjee
first published: Apr 30, 2021 09:35 am

