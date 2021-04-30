Former attorney general Soli Sorabjee, 91, passes away due to COVID-19

Former Attorney General For India and Veteran Jurist Soli Sorabjee passed away at 91 years.

Veteran lawyer, former attorney general and Padma Vibhushan recipient Soli Sorabjee passed away in the morning on April 30 after getting infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Sorabjee was admitted at a private hospital in Delhi and his death was announced by family sources. He was 91.

Soli Jehangir Sorabjee was born in Mumbai in 1930. He began his legal practice in 1953 in Bombay High Court. In 1971, he was designated senior counsel of the Supreme Court. He held post as the Attorney General of India first from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.