April 30, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Maharashtra may see 3rd wave of COVID-19 in July-August, says Rajesh Tope

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Essential services & industrial activities allowed, public transport to remain shut. Casinos, hotels, pubs will remain closed. Borders to remain open for essential service transportation

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: As many as 3,79,257 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524, said the Union health ministry on Thursday morning. This is the biggest spike in new cases the country has see as it continues to reel under an alarming second wave. Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor
to the daily tally as the state saw 66,358 new cases on Wednesday. It was followed by Kerala with 35,013 cases while Uttar Pradesh reported 29,824 new infections. The country has been seeing a huge spike in daily fatalities too with 3,645 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll in India now stands at 2,04,832. In addition to this, 2,69,507 more people were discharged from various hospitals in the same duration, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,50,86,878. As a result, there are 30,84,814 active cases in India currently, breaching the 30 lakh mark. The number stood at 29,78,709 on Wednesday.
  • April 30, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | John Chambers announces $1 million donation for sending oxygen units to India

    John Chambers, a top American corporate leader and former Cisco CEO, has announced a donation of USD1 million towards a target of sending one lakh oxygen units to India. Chambers is the chairman of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), a US-based India-centric business advocacy group.

    This is the highest individual donation pledged by any corporate leader so far towards COVID-19 relief efforts in India. "I''m personally giving USD1M to our goal of shipping 100K oxygen units to India," Chambers said in a tweet. He also urged others to donate generously.

  • April 30, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | What we know about the Indian variant as coronavirus sweeps South Asia

    India has recorded the world's sharpest spike in coronavirus infections this month, with political and financial capitals New Delhi and Mumbai running out of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines. Scientists are studying what led to an unexpected surge, and particularly whether a variant of the novel coronavirus first detected in India is to blame. The variant, named B.1.617, has been reported in some 17 countries, raising global concern. Here are the basics. 

    Read full article here

  • April 30, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | There is no shortage of oxygen in the state but we need empty cylinders. I have spoken to Union Ministers Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Piyush Goyal today and requested them to provide us 5000 D-type & 3000 B-type cylinders. Vaccination drive for those above 18 years of age will be done in a regulated manner. We plan to set up 1000 vaccination centers. We have demanded 5 lakh vaccine doses per week for it Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur

  • April 30, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Assam records 3,079 fresh cases, 26 deaths and 1,797 discharges; active cases 23,104

  • April 30, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi reports 395 deaths, 24,235 COVID19 cases and 25,615 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active cases 97,977

  • April 30, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | We have 20 tonnes oxygen available in Jammu & Kashmir. We also have Remdesivir in adequate stock. We have placed the largest order for 1.25 crore vaccines in the country. We are managing COVID19 in the best possible manner: Bashir Khan, Advisor to J&K L-G

  • April 30, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | CM has said that all districts should immediately set up oxygen projects & ensure that stocks of essential medicines are maintained. Though the number of patients has stabilized to some extent, now we have to be very careful & plan for next third wave, said CM: Maharashtra CMO

  • April 30, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Lockdown imposed in Goa from 7pm today till the morning of 3rd May

  • April 30, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

