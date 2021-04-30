Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Maharashtra may see 3rd wave of COVID-19 in July-August, says Rajesh Tope

April 30, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

to the daily tally as the state saw 66,358 new cases on Wednesday. It was followed by Kerala with 35,013 cases while Uttar Pradesh reported 29,824 new infections. The country has been seeing a huge spike in daily fatalities too with 3,645 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll in India now stands at 2,04,832. In addition to this, 2,69,507 more people were discharged from various hospitals in the same duration, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,50,86,878. As a result, there are 30,84,814 active cases in India currently, breaching the 30 lakh mark. The number stood at 29,78,709 on Wednesday.

: As many as 3,79,257 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524, said the Union health ministry on Thursday morning. This is the biggest spike in new cases the country has see as it continues to reel under an alarming second wave. Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor