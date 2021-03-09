First Quad summit on March 12: PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, PMs of Australia and Japan to meet virtually

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The first-ever leaders' summit of Quad - a multilateral group involving India, the US, Japan and Australia - will be held on March 12, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on March 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be attending the meeting set to be held virtually, the MEA said. Along with Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide would also be present.

"The leaders will discuss regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," the MEA statement said.

The Summit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on contemporary challenges such as resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change, the ministry added.

"The leaders will discuss ongoing efforts to combat Covid-19 pandemic and explore opportunities for collaboration in ensuring safe, equitable and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region," it further stated.