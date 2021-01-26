MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Farmers' tractor rally | Indian Railways announces full refund to passengers who missed trains in Delhi area stations

The Indian Railways clearly mentioned that the scheme is applicable to all passengers who were unable to reach their respective boarding stations and catch the trains amid the tractor rally by farmers.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2021 / 07:45 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

With farmers' protest disrupting normal lives in several parts of the national capital Delhi, the Indian Railways on January 26 announced that it would offer a full refund to passengers who were unable to board trains departing from all stations of Delhi area up to 9 pm on Tuesday.

The Indian Railways clearly mentioned that the scheme is applicable to all passengers who were unable to reach their respective boarding stations and catch the trains amid the tractor rally by farmers.

Farmer dies as tractor overturns, protesters accuse Delhi Police of firing at him

"Passengers who are not able to reach stations & catch trains in Delhi area stations due to Kisan agitation are requested to apply for full refund of all trains departing from all stations of Delhi area up to 2100 hrs today through TDR & e-TDR for e-tickets," news agency ANI quoted Northern Railway CPRO as saying.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Metro Railway Corporation informed people about the temporary closure of gates at some of its stations citing the tractor rally by farmers.

Close

Related stories

"Entry/exit gates of Indraprastha metro station are closed. Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed," the DMRC tweeted.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that a farmer died in Delhi after the tractor he was driving overturned at ITO. The protesters, however, alleged that the police had fired at him while he was chasing them.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Farm laws #Farmers protest #Indian Railways #New Delhi #Tractor Rally
first published: Jan 26, 2021 07:45 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.