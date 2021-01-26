Farmers' tractor rally | Indian Railways announces full refund to passengers who missed trains in Delhi area stations

Representative image

With farmers' protest disrupting normal lives in several parts of the national capital Delhi, the Indian Railways on January 26 announced that it would offer a full refund to passengers who were unable to board trains departing from all stations of Delhi area up to 9 pm on Tuesday.

The Indian Railways clearly mentioned that the scheme is applicable to all passengers who were unable to reach their respective boarding stations and catch the trains amid the tractor rally by farmers.

Farmer dies as tractor overturns, protesters accuse Delhi Police of firing at him

"Passengers who are not able to reach stations & catch trains in Delhi area stations due to Kisan agitation are requested to apply for full refund of all trains departing from all stations of Delhi area up to 2100 hrs today through TDR & e-TDR for e-tickets," news agency ANI quoted Northern Railway CPRO as saying.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Metro Railway Corporation informed people about the temporary closure of gates at some of its stations citing the tractor rally by farmers.

"Entry/exit gates of Indraprastha metro station are closed. Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed," the DMRC tweeted.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that a farmer died in Delhi after the tractor he was driving overturned at ITO. The protesters, however, alleged that the police had fired at him while he was chasing them.