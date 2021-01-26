Farmer dies as tractor overturns, protesters accuse Delhi Police of firing at him

Police used tear gas to disperse farmers who marched to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

A farmer has died in Delhi after the tractor he was driving overturned at ITO. The protesters, however, alleged that the police had fired at him while he was chasing them.

A video, shared by news agencies, showed a group of farmers chasing the policemen at ITO using their tractors. Shortly after the clip emerged, the death of one of the farmers driving the tractors was reported.

Chaos erupted in the national capital as the protesting farmers deviated from the route which they were assigned by the Delhi Police for the tractor march.

Dramatic visuals were seen at the Singhu border - separating Delhi from Haryana - where thousands of farmers swelled since early in the morning and breached the barriers to enter into the capital.



#WATCH Violence continues at ITO in central Delhi, tractors being driven by protestors deliberately try to run over police personnel pic.twitter.com/xKIrqANFP4

— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

In central Delhi's ITO, a clash erupted between police personnel and protesting farmers. The cops resorted to lathi charge and use of tear gas shells in parts of the city.At around afternoon, nearly 20 tractors reached the Red Fort. Dozens of farmers entered the iconic structure, where they waived flags from the rampart of the Mughal fort - the site where the prime minister unfurls the tricolour on the Independence Day.

The tractor rally of farmers coincides with the 72nd Republic Day celebrations. The rally was aimed at pressuring the government to repeal the three farm reform laws - which has led to the nationwide agrarian stir.

The Centre had opposed the tractor rally in its affidavit before the Supreme Court, pointing out that such a demonstration could be an "embarrassment to the nation" on Republic Day.