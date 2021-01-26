MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
January 26, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Protesting farmers all set to take out tractor rally on Republic Day

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 62nd day. The protesting farmers will be holding a tractor rally in the national capital tomorrow

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 62nd day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) sys
tem being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. The farmers are set to stage a tractor rally in Delhi today.
  • January 26, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, lists routes commuters should avoid

    The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in wake of the farmers' rally today. The police have advised commuters to avoid routes where protesting farmers will conduct their tractor parade on Republic Day.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 26, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Modi government's policies forcing farmers to take out tractor parade on Republic Day: Gehlot

    Insensitive policies of the Modi government are to blame for the protesting farmer unions' decision to take out a tractor parade on Republic Day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said. "The insensitive policies of the Modi government have created an unprecedented atmosphere in the country where our farmers are forced to take out a tractor parade on Republic Day to protest against the new agricultural laws," Gehlot said in a tweet.

  • January 26, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Protesting farmers to take a tractor parade on Republic Day

    Thousands of farmers will enter Delhi on their tractors under heavy security on Republic Day. Heavy security has been deployed in view of the unprecedented 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' that will move into Delhi from three border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur (UP Gate). The farmer unions protesting for nearly two months against the three new Central farm laws have said their tractor parade will start only after the official Republic Day parade on Rajpath concludes.

  • January 26, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest.

    The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 62nd day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.