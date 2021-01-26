Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Protesting farmers all set to take out tractor rally on Republic Day

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, lists routes commuters should avoid
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in wake of the farmers' rally today. The police have advised commuters to avoid routes where protesting farmers will conduct their tractor parade on Republic Day.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY:— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 26, 2021
Traffic Arrangements –Tractor Rally of Farmers on 26th January, 2021#WearAMask #MaintainSocialDistance#KeepHandHygiene@CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/rD081kPIuu