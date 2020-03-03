App
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ex-JNU student Umar Khalid under intelligence scanner for role in Delhi violence

Khalid is also an accused in the JNU sedition case, along with former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar, for allegedly raising anti-national slogans on the campus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid is under the scanner of various intelligence agencies for an alleged “provocative” speech delivered by him that could be linked to the violence in Delhi, The Times of India has reported.

According to the report, Umar is seen asking people to hit the streets during US President Donald Trump’s two-day visit to India. The unverified video is being scrutinised by the agencies.

Sources have told the newspaper that the violence in northeast Delhi was orchestrated and that it was timed to coincide with Trump’s visit.

Close

In the video, Umar, while addressing a public gathering in Maharashtra’s Amravati on February 17, is reportedly heard saying, “I promise you that on February 24, when the US President Donald Trump arrives in India, we will let him know that the Indian prime minister has been trying to divide the country. The ideals of Mahatma Gandhi are being tarnished. We will let him know that the citizens of India have been fighting against the government’s decisions. If the government wants to divide India, the citizens will unite and step out on the roads. Before leaving, I will tell all of you not to be demoralised. The fight is long.”

related news

The video link was shared by journalist on Twitter, but is now unavailable.

Sources told the newspaper that the timing to replicate an anti-Citizenship Act protest, akin to that of Shaheen Bagh, in Jafrabad prompted a group of supporters, led by BJP member Kapil Mishra, to gather at the site.

Intelligence agencies are also investigating a far-Left women’s rights group called ‘Pinjra Tod’ for its role in inciting violence in Delhi. Some of its members have been arrested.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell is also getting the video verified by forensic experts for any tampering. Appropriate action will be taken against Umar after the results of the investigation are out.

Although not immediately clear if it was in response to this move, Umar issued a statement, saying:

Khalid is also an accused in the JNU sedition case, along with former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar, for allegedly raising anti-national slogans on the campus. The ruling AAP government in Delhi recently gave a go-ahead to prosecute the duo in the case that dates back to 2016.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 05:47 pm

tags #Delhi #India #Umar Khalid

