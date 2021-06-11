ED likely to file chargesheet against Mehul Choksi’s wife Priti in PNB scam case

File image of Mehul Choksi

The Enforcement Directorate is likely to name fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s wife Priti Choksi alias Priti Pradyot Kumar Kothari in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

The probing agency may add Priti Choksi’s name in its supplementary chargesheet as they have found evidence pointing at her involvement in the multi-crore bank fraud case, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

As per sources quoted by ANI, Priti is the beneficial owner of a shell company named Hilingdon Holdings, which was registered in UAE’s Jabel Ali Free Zone in November 2013.

Hilingdon Holdings was also the sole shareholder of M/s Goldhawk DMCC, which reportedly belongs to Mehul Choksi. Subsidiaries of Hilingdon Holdings were also operating to help Mehul Choksi. In effect, he was the actual controller of these companies, including Hillingdon Holdings.

ED investigation revealed that 6 lakh Dirham, which is equivalent to Rs 1.19 crore, approximately, was transferred to this company from Asian Diamond Jewellery FZE -- a Gitanjali Group Company.

Moreover, through another company called Goldhawk DMCC, Hilingdon Holdings owns three immovable properties in Dubai, which together are valued at more than Rs 22.50 crore. These properties have already been attached by the Enforcement Directorate.

To make sure the identity of the real beneficiary is not revealed, two more offshore companies, apart from Hilingdon Holdings, were opened, namely, Colindale Holdings and Charing Cross Holdings.

Once again, the Gitanjali Group was involved, as these companies were opened with the help of its employees -- Dion Lillywhite, CD Shah, and Neha Shinde. Notably, Lillywhity is also one of the dummy directors in some of the UAE-based Gitanjali Group companies. Shah, on the other hand, is the owner of consultancy firms such as Magus consultancy, M/s Shah, and Al Shamli.