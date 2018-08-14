Ease of Living Index: Here are the top 10 cities in India

For the first time, the government has ranked cities on their ‘ease of living’ parameters. Find out if your city is in the top 10. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 No 10. Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | The capital of the poll-bound state is the 10th among 111 major cities in the country on the livability index. Bhopal was also declared the second cleanest city in India by Swachh Survekshan Survey. (Image: WikiMedia Commons/Deepak Sankat) 2/10 No 9. Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh | The city is part of AP Capital Region and is the 9th most livable city in the country. It is also known as the commercial headquarters of the state. (Image: WikiMedia Commons) 3/10 No 8. Indore, Madhya Pradesh | Claiming the 8th spot on the list is Indore, Madhya Pradesh’s largest and most populous city. The city is known as the education hub of the state and is famous for its food. (Image: WikiMedia) 4/10 No 7. Raipur, Chattisgarh | The capital city, which is going to polls later this year, came in at the 7th spot on the basis of its ‘ease of living’ parameters. (Image: WikiMedia Commons/Suyash Dwivedi) 5/10 No 6. Thane, Maharashtra | On the 6th spot is Thane, a neighbour of Mumbai and a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It is one of the most populated cities in India, but fares well on the physical, social and institutional parameters of the livability index. (Image: WikiMedia Commons) 6/10 No 5. Chandigarh | Serving as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, this city takes the 5th spot. It is governed directly by the union government. It was one of the early planned cities in post-independent India and is known internationally for its architecture and urban design. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 No 4. Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh | Considered one of the holiest Hindu pilgrimage sites due to Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, this city grabs the 4th spot on the list of cities easiest to live in. (Image: WikiMedia Commons) 8/10 No 3. Greater Mumbai, Maharashtra | It is also called as Mumbai metropolitan region, consisting of nine municipal corporations. It has been developed over the past 20 years. The region is the third best city in terms of livability parameters, despite continuous issues it faces due to rapid urbanisation. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 No 2. Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra | This is the second most livable city in India according to the livability index. It is a planned city neighbouring Mumbai. It was also deemed by the government to be one of the cleanest cities in India. (Image: WikiMedia Commons) 10/10 No 1. Pune, Maharashtra | This is the best liveable city in India. It is the second largest city of Maharashtra and known as the city of culture and knowledge. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 14, 2018 07:44 am