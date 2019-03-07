App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 08:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Driving licences, vehicle registration certificates to come in card format only

The option of providing a paper or booklet-based driving licence or registration certificate has been done away with, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Going paperless, driving licences and vehicle registration certificates will now be issued as plastic cards in a standard format across the country.

The option of providing a paper or booklet-based driving licence or registration certificate has been done away with, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Thursday.

Under the new norms notified by the ministry, states would have an option to issue the two documents in the form of cards, which would be either made of PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) or of Poly Carbonate.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has prescribed a common standard format and design of the Driving Licence and the Certificate of Registration for the entire country.

related news

The option of providing a paper or booklet based driving licence or the registration certificate has been done away with," the ministry said in a release.

The specifications for the cards are high standard and would enable durable and quality cards, it added. According to the ministry, state governments have been given the option to decide on the type of material that can be used for making the cards.

Further, states can prescribe whether it should be a chip-based smart card or a card with contact-less features such as QR code.

"A QR code has been prescribed on the cards. This would enable easy linking and access and validation of the information on the cards with the SARATHI or VAHAN database," the release said.

Recently, the ministry amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, enabling issuance and use of transport-related documents in an electronic form.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 08:11 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Driving Licence #India #Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

1984 Riots: Sajjan Kumar Instigated Mob to Kill Sikhs, Victim Reiterat ...

Prashant Bhushan Differs With Own Lawyer on Tendering Unconditional Ap ...

Man Who Exposed 'Honour Killings' Shot Dead in Pakistan

BCCI Officials Not to Attend Pakistan Super League Final: PCB

Chandrababu Naidu Accuses TRS of 'Mental Torture' Over Data Theft Issu ...

No Names Sent by West Bengal for PM-KISAN Fund Transfer, Says Jaitley

Congress Leader BK Hariprasad Alleges 'Match-fixing' Between PM Modi a ...

Air India Says 'Happy Women's Day', to Fly 12 International & 40 Domes ...

Amit Shah Alleges Congress Has Nexus With Naxals, Insurgency Flourishe ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer signals gruesome end for fan favourit ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Pakistan govt, army must get their stories straight to prove they are ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Raghuram Rajan's new book: An economist tells us why it is critical to ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC ...

International Women's Day 2019: Priyanka Chopra shatters stereotypes a ...

Badla Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's production loses screens to Captain ...

Indian Premier League 2019 Exclusive: Are the producers facing a logis ...

Kesari EXCLUSIVE: A song sung by Pakistani singer removed from Akshay ...

Panga: One more Republic Day weekend release for Kangana Ranaut

International Women's Day 2019: A list of dynamic women filmmakers fro ...

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.