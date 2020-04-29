Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, there is some good news for bank customers. If the customers are out of cash and want to withdraw money or want to deposit their money in the bank, they do not need to visit ATMs or banks. Banks are offering doorstop cash delivery to its customers especially living in coronavirus hotspots areas.

Many leading banks in India are offering doorstep cash delivery to its customers. The banks includes State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Indian Bank and others.

Banks that are offering doorstep cash delivery have some terms and conditions for this offer.

Here is all you need to know

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank offers cash, cheque pickup and delivery. This service is completely online. To avail ICICI Bank’s doorstep banking services, customers can contact their Solution Manager or call Corporate Care or SMS ‘DOORSTEP <city name> to 676766. The bank's agent will come to the customers' given place and, after everything is done, the agent will give acknowledgement. After all the procedures, the transaction will be successfully completed. This service by ICICI Bank is available at select cities and it is a chargeable service.

The bank offers the following services:

>>Fixed Beat Mode of Operation – Ideal for clients who have large number of transactions on a daily basis. >>On Call Service – Request for service as and when required

>>Customized Solution – Ideal for traders, mandis, etc.

State Bank of India

The registration for Doorstep Banking (DSB) Services should be done at the home branch. The amount of cash withdrawal and cash deposit is restricted to Rs 20,000 per transaction per day .Service charges per visit for Non-financial transactions is Rs 60+GST and Rs 100+GST for financial transactions. Withdrawals will be permitted using cheque or withdrawal form with Passbook. The delivery would be completed on a best effort basis but not later than T+1 working day (holidays excluded).

The following Doorstep Banking Services are available at select SBI branches:

>>Cash pickup. >>Cash delivery. >>Cheque pickup >>Cheque requisition Slip pickup. >>Form 15H pickup. >>Delivery of Drafts. >>Delivery of Term Deposit AdviceDelivery of Term Deposit Advice >>Life Certificate Pickup

>>KYC documents pickup

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank claims that the Doorstep Banking Service is convenient, safe and hassle-free. The bank performs multiple verifications and identification to ensure security. The list of agency personnel is shared with customers to ensure easy identification. Customers can check photo ID proof of pick-up person before transacting. HDFC Bank has dedicated courier agencies for cheque pick-up and specialised CIT agents for cash pick-up. Customer transactions are further protected by comprehensive insurance. For more information on this service, customers can contact the nearest HDFC Bank branch.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank's doorstep banking lets customers call a Phone Banking Officer and request a service that customers would like at their comfort. Axis doorstep banking offers services like cash pickup, instrument pickup and delivery of cash and demand drafts. The best part is that the service customers require is only a call away. The doorstep banking is a convenient way to do basic banking tasks easily. Follow the simple procedure as guided by the Phone Banking officer and avail services at doorstep. Customers can use Axis Bank's debit card number and debit card PIN to avail this service.

Axis Bank offers you the facility of Doorstep Banking. Call on the bank's Phone Banking Numbers and speak to a Phone Banking Officer for any of the following services:

>>Pick up of Cash >>Pick up of Instruments

>>Delivery of Cash/ Demand Drafts

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank offers cash delivered, cheque pickup and cash pickup facilities. Customers can request for doorstep banking services on any of the addresses registered with the bank. To avail Axis Bank's Doorstep Banking service, simply contact the 24X7 phone Banking and place a request. Requests received before 11 am would be processed and credit will be provided to the customer on the same day. For requests received after 11 am – request would be processed and credit would be provided on the next working day and similar procedure with cash delivery request and cheque collection request.

Indus Classic/ Indus Privilege/ Indus Privilege Active/ Indus Privilege Max/ Indus Privilege Plus/ IndusOnline / IndusStox Indus Maxima/ Indus Maxima Comfort/ Indus Maxima Plus (comfort) Indus Select/ Indus Comfort Select Indus Exclusive/ Indus Comfort Exclusive Indus Pioneer Cheque Pickup 1 request free per day (Min consolidated value- Rs. 10k) 1 request free per day (Min consolidated value- Rs. 10k) Unlimited Free (Min consolidated value- Rs. 10k) Unlimited Free (Min consolidated value- Rs. 10k) Unlimited Free (Min consolidated value- Rs. 10k) Cash Delivery Rs. 50 per request (10k-1L) 1 request free per day. (10k-1L) Thereafter- Rs. 50 per request 1 request free per day. (10k-1L) Thereafter- Rs. 50 per request 1 request free per day. (10k-2L) Thereafter- Rs. 50 per request 1 request free per day. (10k-4L) Thereafter- Rs. 50 per request Cash Pick up Rs. 130 per request (10k-1L) 1 request free per week. (10k-1L) Thereafter- Rs. 130 per request 1 request free per week. (10k-1L) Thereafter- Rs. 130 per request 1 request free per day. (10k-2L) Thereafter- Rs. 130 per request 1 request free per day. (10k-4L) Thereafter- Rs. 130 per request

Charges for Doorstep Banking:

Indian Bank

Eligibility This facility is offered to full KYC complied customers. Senior citizens of more than 70 years of age, differently abled or infirm persons, including visually impaired persons, can also avail this facility. Services Offered Exclusively to Senior Citizens & Differently-abled Persons Pickup and Delivery of Cash Pickup of Cheques/Drafts/Instruments for clearing Delivery of Drafts Pickup and delivery of FD/MMD receipts for renewal and payment Pickup and delivery of SB/RD passbooks Pickup of Life Certificate Pick up of KYC Documents Pickup of 15G/15H forms Charges for Senior Citizens & Differently-abled Persons category Rs. 100/- + GST for financial transactions Rs. 60/- + GST for non-financial transactions

The following doorstep banking services are available at Indian Bank branches.