App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 09:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dharmendra Pradhan calls Naveen Patnaik a 'merchant of lies'

The statement of Pradhan, also a Union minister, came hours after Patnaik accused the BJP led central government of contributing only 20 per cent of the cost of setting up two medical colleges in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Describing Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as a "merchant of lies", senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan on April 25 alleged that the Odisha chief minister is misleading the people about the Centre's contribution to the state.

The statement of Pradhan, also a Union minister, came hours after Patnaik accused the BJP led central government of contributing only 20 per cent of the cost of setting up two medical colleges in the state.

"Patnaik is a merchant of lies. He has been misleading the people. The central government has contributed 60 per cent for the construction of two medical colleges at Balasore and Baripada," Pradhan claimed.

Patnaik also alleged that a Union minister from Odisha has put up obstructions in setting up the two medical colleges.

related news

"The state government has set up the two medical colleges after obtaining the MCI (Medical Council of India) permission through the Supreme Court's Empowerment Committee," Patnaik said.

However, Pradhan denied the allegations.

On Patnaik's open invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending his swearing-in ceremony after May 23, Pradhan said, "We have decided to invite Naveen Babu as a former chief minister to the BJP government's oath taking ceremony after election results are announced. I will ensure that Patnaik gets a seat next to the prime minister."

At an election rally on Wednesday, Patnaik had given an open invitation to Modi to attend the BJD government's swearing-in ceremony after the declaration of results.

He had claimed that his party has already secured majority to form the next government in the state after completion of the third phase of polling.

During his visit to the state on April 23, Modi had said Patnaik's exit was certain in this election.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha.

BJP in-charge of Odisha, Arun Singh, has claimed that the saffron party will win all the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state and secure three-fourth majority in the assembly.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 09:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Dharmendra Pradhan #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Naveen Patnaik #Odisha #Odisha Assembly Elections 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RR : Rajasthan in trouble after losing 4 w ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan has a threat to his life, files complaint

Madhuri Dixit turns host for Aamir Khan's TV show Toofan Aalaya

Caught! Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher openly flirts with Bhumi Pedne ...

Mahesh Bhatt dances hilariously with a stranger in Pooja Bhatt's video

Bharat Slow Motion Song Review: Salman Khan and Disha Patani go all fi ...

Avengers Endgame: Here’s what we expect from Marvel’s biggest film

Here's how Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love, details insi ...

National Awards deferred, industry stalwarts like Sudhir Mishra speak ...

No Australians in Women’s T20 Challenge Squads

'No One Dared to Attack Temples': Ahead of Nomination, PM Modi Roars i ...

Jet Pilots Accuse SpiceJet Official of Humiliating Them at Job Intervi ...

Oppn Parties Meet Telangana Governor, Seek Judicial Probe into Exam Re ...

Need to Preserve Sanctity of SC as Institution: Justice AK Patnaik on ...

Larger Death Toll from Easter Sunday Blasts 'Calculation Error', Sri L ...

Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds

EC Lifts Suspension of Officer Who Checked PM's Convoy in Odisha, But ...

US, UK Issue Warning in Sri Lanka Fearing Attacks, Ask Citizens to Avo ...

Varanasi Lok Sabha seat: No Modi versus Priyanka contest on cards; Con ...

Modi to file nomination from Varanasi tomorrow

In Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat, a battle royale between two Olympians

Justice Indu Malhotra replaces N V Ramana on Supreme Court panel probi ...

Pragya Thakur vs the ghost of Hemant Karkare

Nasdaq hits record high at open on strong tech earnings; 3M weighs on ...

Brent oil price hits $75 for first time in 2019 amid tighter Iran sanc ...

Here's why fund manager Pankaj Tibrewal of Kotak Mahindra AMC is posit ...

Higher oil prices, strong dollar significant headwinds for India, says ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Island nation's Parliament meets over new Emergency ...

Opposition's ire at Narendra Modi's 'interview' by Akshay Kumar is the ...

Lok Sabha polls: Patriarchy shrouds women's vote in Bundelkhand as men ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Does 'Jenny's Song' reinforce Daenerys' visi ...

Jet Airways debacle: Satyam-style model worked with Tech Mahindra but ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: India's 4x400m relay teams' showin ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Romi Konkani: The story of a Goan script, born out of Portuguese influ ...

Here's how the new Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 compare against the com ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.