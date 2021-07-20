MARKET NEWS

Delhi Police alerted of terror plot involving drones ahead of Independence Day

The alert issued to the Delhi Police warned of a major terror attack before Independence Day.

Moneycontrol News
July 20, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image


An alert was issued to the Delhi Police on July 20 warning of a major terror activity that may be executed in the national capital with the help of drones.


News agency ANI quoted sources as saying that terrorists and anti-social elements can execute this attack before August 15.

According to several media reports, since Jammu and Kashmir lost its statehood and Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019, it is likely that the terror attack will be executed on its anniversary.

ABP news reported that terrorists are conspiring to launch ‘Operation Jihad’ in Delhi. Moreover, two Al-Qaeda terrorists arrested in Uttar Pradesh had confessed that militants were planning a major terror attack in Delhi ahead of August 15.

Meanwhile, special training has been imparted to Delhi Police and other security forces to deal with UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attacks, including soft kill and hard kill training.

Additionally, the Indian Air Force has started a special drone control room, and the number of anti-drone systems installed at the Red Fort before Independence Day has also been doubled to four.

The first-ever drone attack in India was reported on June 21 at an Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu. Two explosives-laden drones crashed into the Jammu airbase causing two explosions.
