Delhi: International passengers testing COVID-19 positive to isolate at designated hotels, COVID care centres

Representative image

International passengers testing positive upon arrival at Delhi airport will have to isolate at designated paid and free facilities including hotels and COVID-19 care centres set up by district authorities, the Directorate of Health Services, Delhi government, said on December 30.

Earlier, international passengers who would test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International airport would be taken to hospitals and those testing negative would be advised to isolate at home.

The order issued on December 30 read: “In compliance with the guidelines for international arrivals dated November 30, 2021, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, based on the risk assessment, it is informed that the institutional isolation of COVID-19 positive passengers/ contacts arriving at the IGI airport, New Delhi, from foreign countries, will henceforth be done at the designated paid and free facilities.”

Teams deputed at the Delhi airport will transfer the patients accordingly.

This announcement came two days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in view of the rising coronavirus cases, had said: “As the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 percent for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show