MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

COVID-19 update: Delhi records 496 cases, highest since June 4; positivity rate at 0.89%

Delhi on Monday recorded 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent.

PTI
December 28, 2021 / 08:06 PM IST
Representative image: Reuters

Representative image: Reuters

The national capital has reported 496 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, the highest since June 4, with the positivity rate rising to 0.89 per cent along with one fatality due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

Delhi on Monday recorded 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to the data. On Tuesday, cases rose to 496 while the positivity rate went up to 0.89 per cent. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi rose to 25,107, it said.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 impact: Delhi's cinema closure a concern, to spell bad news for PVR, INOX

The cumulative case tally rose to 14,44,179. On Sunday, Delhi recorded 290 cases with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent and one fatality, according to official figures.

On Saturday and on Friday, the daily case counts were 249 and 180 respectively.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus infection #Covid-19 pandemic #Delhi #positivity rate
first published: Dec 28, 2021 08:06 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.