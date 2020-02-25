App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 11:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt school students wait to greet US First Lady Melania Trump

Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School was decked up with floral garlands and motifs, welcoming the US First Lady. Floral rangolis were also drawn at multiple places in the school and a student band was waiting to welcome her.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Excited students dressed in traditional attires waited patiently for US First Lady Melania Trump at a Delhi government school in south Moti Bagh area on Tuesday, even as teachers and staff members scurried around to make the day perfect for the visiting dignitary.

Amid massive security, children were seen rehearsing just outside the gate of the institution.

The US First Lady will attend a session of the 'Happiness Class' here.

"@FLOTUS will attend happiness class in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites. For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. Am happy that she will take back the msg of happiness from our school," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

The children were dressed in bright-coloured sarees and traditional dresses like 'ghagra-choli' to welcome Melania Trump. Some of them were carrying bagpipes and several other musical instruments.

"Welcome to our school @FLOTUS! We hope you would have a great time here in #HappinessClass It's just 18 months old initiative but early results have made us confident that @HappinessDelhi is the ultimate solution to all violence & hate in mindsets that we are facing worldwide," tweeted Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio.

The 'Happiness Class' was started by the Aam Aadmi Party in 2018. As part of the programme, students are taught various activities, including meditation, street plays, basic obedience and aims to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 11:30 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Melania Trump #Trump India visit

