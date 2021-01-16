MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Defending human rights is not terrorism: UN representative Mary Lawlor on UAPA

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders Mary Lawlor was speaking at an online event marking 100 days of tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy’s arrest in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

Moneycontrol News
January 16, 2021 / 05:52 PM IST
Arrested activist Father Stan Swamy (Image: Screen grab from last video shared by Swamy before NIA arrest)

Arrested activist Father Stan Swamy (Image: Screen grab from last video shared by Swamy before NIA arrest)

United Nations representative Mary Lawlor said at an event held on January 15 that India does not “properly protect human rights defenders."

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders said: “India is a state which does not properly protect human rights defenders. I am appalled by the treatment of human rights defenders such as Father Stan Swamy who embodies solidarity…. Make no mistake, the state is responsible for the protection of human rights defenders.”

She was speaking at an online event marking 100 days of tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy’s arrest, reported the Indian Express. Stan Swamy is 83 years old and suffers from Parkinson’s Disease.

Lawlor said she had also written to the Government of India in November 2020 “raising concerns” over Swamy’s incarceration in connection with the Bhima Koregaon riots; however, she has not received any response yet. Notably, governments usually get a 60-day period to respond to the UN.

The UN representative then went on to criticise India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and pointed out that its “definition of a terrorist act is not precise or clear and fails to provide legal certainty." She also said this law has often led to the conflation of human rights advocacy with terrorism and stressed that the two are not the same.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bhima Koregaon case #Father Stan Swamy #human rights activists #United Nations #Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act
first published: Jan 16, 2021 05:52 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.