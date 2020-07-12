App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 03:34 PM IST

Dawood Ibrahim's aide arrested in Delhi for ‘reviving gang activity’: Report

Police seize a Brazilian make semi-automatic pistol worth Rs 22 lakh from Anwar Thakur.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Anwar Thakur, an aide of notorious wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was reportedly arrested by the Delhi Crime Branch on July 10 for 'knowingly reviving gang activity'.

According to police, Thakur is a life convict serving his sentence for murdering a police informant in Delhi. “He had brazenly shot dead an informer inside the Sadar Bazar police station in Delhi. He was out for parole since March 17 and was knowingly reviving the gangs in North East Delhi,” police told ANI.

Originally from Meerut, Thakur was arrested from the national capital’s Chand Bagh area in possession of a Brazilian make semi-automatic pistol worth Rs 22 lakh. In Delhi, he resided at Pandav Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, police added.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Dawood Ibrahim #India

