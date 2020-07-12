Dawood Ibrahim's aide arrested in Delhi for ‘reviving gang activity’: Report

Anwar Thakur, an aide of notorious wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was reportedly arrested by the Delhi Crime Branch on July 10 for 'knowingly reviving gang activity'.

According to police, Thakur is a life convict serving his sentence for murdering a police informant in Delhi. “He had brazenly shot dead an informer inside the Sadar Bazar police station in Delhi. He was out for parole since March 17 and was knowingly reviving the gangs in North East Delhi,” police told ANI.

Originally from Meerut, Thakur was arrested from the national capital’s Chand Bagh area in possession of a Brazilian make semi-automatic pistol worth Rs 22 lakh. In Delhi, he resided at Pandav Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, police added.