Cyclone Fani LIVE updates: Odisha, Bengal, Andhra put on high alert; flights grounded, trains cancelled

Women in advanced stage of pregnancy shifted to hospitals in safer areas

With the 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm Fani fast approaching the east coast, the Odisha government Thursday issued instructions to shift women in their advanced stage of pregnancy to nearby hospitals, as part of its evacuation drive in the coastal areas, PTI reported.

A massive operation is underway in the state to evacuate over eight lakh people from low-lying coastal areas in view of the imminent tropical storm.

More than 1,000 pregnant women have been admitted in different hospitals.

"As Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had given specific instruction to take care of women, children and elderly persons during the storm, we shifted the pregnant women to hospitals on a priority basis," Sangram Mohapatra, spokesperson at the special relief commissioner's office (SRC), said.

Women in their advanced stage of pregnancy are among the most vulnerable sections of people likely to be affected by the storm, he said, adding that expectant mothers in their 36th week of pregnancy or more will be given priority.