you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather
Last Updated : May 04, 2019 07:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Fani' goes, heat wave sweeps Andhra Pradesh

SDMA sources said the heat wave was likely to persist over the next few days and advised people to restrict outdoor activities especially between noon and 3 pm when the impact could be higher.

Hours after the severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' left Andhra Pradesh, a massive heat wave swept across the state Saturday taking temperatures to over 45 degrees Celsius.

West Godavari district faced the maximum heat, with Polavaram mandal recording the highest at 45.89 degrees Celsius followed by Chintalapudi (45.77) and Kovvuru (45.63). The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said Mangalagiri in Guntur district recorded 45.64 degrees.

As many as 21 places saw temperatures touching 45 to 45.77 degrees Celsius, 57 places 44-45 degrees and 100 places 43-44 degrees. In over 573 locations, the temperature ranged between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius, the SDMA said.

First Published on May 4, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #Fani #India #Weather

