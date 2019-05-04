14 dead, 63 injured as cyclone 'Fani' hits Bangladesh

At least 14 people were killed and 63 others injured as cyclonic storm 'Fani' barrelled into Bangladesh on May 4, a day after leaving a trail of destruction in eastern Indian coastlines, media reports said.

However, Bangladesh Disaster Management Ministry officially confirmed four deaths -- two in Barguna and one each in Bhola and Noakhali -- on the basis of "initial reports" from the three coastal districts and said it was yet to compile the details of the casualties and damages caused by the cyclone.

"The detailed information from all the affected districts is yet to reach us," State minister for disaster management Enamur Rahman told reporters here.

According to Dhaka Tribune, 14 deaths were reported from eight districts, including Noakhali, Bhola and Lakshmipur, which were among the places worst-hit by the cyclone. The dead also included a two-year old boy and four women.

The severe cyclone, which entered Bangladesh through the southwestern region earlier this morning, also wounded several people though it weakened strength while barrelling into Bangladesh overland.

The deadly storm uprooted trees, knocked down power lines and damaged more than 500 houses.

Bangladesh authorities said over 1.6 million people were shifted to safer places as about 36 villages were flooded after the storm surge breached embankments in the country's coastal areas.

Meanwhile, the sky in several parts of Bangladesh remained overcast and rain and thunder showers with gusty winds continued to lash the country since Friday, the Daily Star reported.

Disruption of electricity and internet connection have been reported from many areas of the country after the storm started.

The rough weather conditions also compelled the authorities to cancel 12 flights, the report said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has classified 'Fani' as an "extremely severe cyclonic storm". As per the IMD, Fani is also the first cyclonic storm of such severity to have formed in April in India's oceanic neighbourhood in 43 years.

Fani is the strongest storm to move through the Bay of Bengal since the tropical cyclone Nargis in 2008 that hit Myanmar with winds over 200 kph, bringing a devastating storm surge and flooding rainfall that resulted in more than 1,00,000 deaths in the country.