App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather
Last Updated : May 04, 2019 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

14 dead, 63 injured as cyclone 'Fani' hits Bangladesh

Bangladesh authorities said over 1.6 million people were shifted to safer places as about 36 villages were flooded after the storm surge breached embankments in the country's coastal areas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

At least 14 people were killed and 63 others injured as cyclonic storm 'Fani' barrelled into Bangladesh on May 4, a day after leaving a trail of destruction in eastern Indian coastlines, media reports said.

However, Bangladesh Disaster Management Ministry officially confirmed four deaths -- two in Barguna and one each in Bhola and Noakhali -- on the basis of "initial reports" from the three coastal districts and said it was yet to compile the details of the casualties and damages caused by the cyclone.

"The detailed information from all the affected districts is yet to reach us," State minister for disaster management Enamur Rahman told reporters here.

According to Dhaka Tribune, 14 deaths were reported from eight districts, including Noakhali, Bhola and Lakshmipur, which were among the places worst-hit by the cyclone. The dead also included a two-year old boy and four women.

related news

The severe cyclone, which entered Bangladesh through the southwestern region earlier this morning, also wounded several people though it weakened strength while barrelling into Bangladesh overland.

The deadly storm uprooted trees, knocked down power lines and damaged more than 500 houses.

Bangladesh authorities said over 1.6 million people were shifted to safer places as about 36 villages were flooded after the storm surge breached embankments in the country's coastal areas.

Meanwhile, the sky in several parts of Bangladesh remained overcast and rain and thunder showers with gusty winds continued to lash the country since Friday, the Daily Star reported.

Disruption of electricity and internet connection have been reported from many areas of the country after the storm started.

The rough weather conditions also compelled the authorities to cancel 12 flights, the report said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has classified 'Fani' as an "extremely severe cyclonic storm". As per the IMD, Fani is also the first cyclonic storm of such severity to have formed in April in India's oceanic neighbourhood in 43 years.

Fani is the strongest storm to move through the Bay of Bengal since the tropical cyclone Nargis in 2008 that hit Myanmar with winds over 200 kph, bringing a devastating storm surge and flooding rainfall that resulted in more than 1,00,000 deaths in the country.
First Published on May 4, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Fani #Trending News #Weather

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs SRH: Washington Suindar and Navdee ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Arvind Kejriwal slapped and abused by a man ...

Akshay Kumar: Actor Siddharth takes a jibe at his citizenship and his ...

Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's romantic track ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Rishabh Pant stars as DC beat RR by 5 wickets

KKR vs KXIP: Shah Rukh Khan dedicates the win to young knight Shubman ...

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha gets a release date, may clash with Ra ...

Sania Mirza is in Mumbai with her cute son Izhaan, pics here!

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sonakshi Sinha campaigns for mother Poonam S ...

Cheers And Screams As Japan's New Emperor Naruhito Greets Citizens For ...

Diplomatic Relations Developed by PM Modi Helped Bring Abhinandan Back ...

IPL 2019 | After Impressive IPL, Parag Hopes to Keep Performing Consis ...

BJP Will Try to 'Destabilise' Karnataka Govt if it Replicates 2014 LS ...

Police File Case Against Naxal Leader, 40 Others in Connection with Ga ...

In Pics, Match 53, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Why Did PM Modi Call Bengal Governor Instead of the Chief Minister Abo ...

Sixth Clean Chit for PM Modi, EC Finds Patan Speech Didn't Violate Adv ...

Army Carried Out Cross-Border Operations in Past Too, Says Lt Gen DS H ...

Why Congress’ disorganised state — as Rahul Gandhi admitted — ma ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Digital India is on mute; politicians of all hues ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Uttar Pradesh babus make beeline for politic ...

Everything that you need to know about Warren Buffett and Berkshire Ha ...

Cyclone Fani: Here's how it was named and what it means

Market this week: Midcaps underperforms benchmark indices, Yes Bank pl ...

It's bull and bear case for Biocon: Analysts divided as flat performan ...

Wall Street opens higher after strong jobs data

Jet Airways has become a trading item with 'no asset value'

Avengers: Endgame left us with a deep sense of loss but also enough ch ...

Odisha polls: Naveen Patnaik's call for postponing voting in Patkura s ...

In Kashmir, accidental blasts due to uncleared explosives at encounter ...

Thailand officially crowns Maha Vajiralongkorn as king amid ongoing po ...

Gujarat govt offers to play the umpire; suggests PepsiCo India make it ...

Caster Semenya vs IAAF: Believing that testosterone is a superhuman ho ...

Kutch's coastal ecology steadily trampled, locals' livelihoods threate ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: In Coorg, unwanted 'development' comes ...

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India could go up to Rs 57,999 for the 12 GB RA ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.