Cyclone Fani: IAF sends 3 Super Hercules aircraft to Bhubaneswar for relief ops

The Indian Air Force Saturday sent three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to Bhubaneswar from Hindan Air Base for humanitarian aid and disaster relief, an IAF spokesperson said.

The aircraft are carrying approximate 45 tonnes of relief material including medicines for the locations affected by Cyclone Fani.

"The IAF had remained on hot standby for a launch ever since the first warning about the cyclone was received. The aircraft were positioned at Hindan for a short notice take off, waiting for the restoration of landing facilities at cyclone affected airfields," he said.

The Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter landed at Bhubaneswar for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

The helicopter, launched from Guwahati airbase, is one of many IAF aircraft being deployed to the cyclone affected areas, he said.

"Air operations began after the restoration of landing facilities at cyclone affected airfields and are going to continue with full force in the coming days.

"The Indian Air Force is committed to providing dedicated efforts to bring succour and relief to the affected populace and help in restoring normalcy in the region," the spokesperson said.