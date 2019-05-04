App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather
Last Updated : May 04, 2019 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cyclone Fani: Railways to resume train services from Bhubaneshwar on May 5

Two trains originating from Bhubaneshwar will remain cancelled and all services to Puri are unlikely to begin before May 10.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Railways will resume all train services from Bhubaneshwar on May 5, except two, and it has already cleared the Howrah-Chennai mainline, barely 24 hours after Cyclone Fani hit Odisha, officials said.

Two trains originating from Bhubaneshwar will remain cancelled and all services to Puri are unlikely to begin before May 10.

Bhubaneshwar-Tirupati and Vidakhapatnam Intercity have been cancelled due to non-availability of pairing trains, J P Mishra, a spokesperson of the East Coast Railway, said.

"Train services will run normally from Bhubaneshwar from tomorrow, May 5. This is for originating trains from Bhubaneshwar. Puri has been affected, but since it's not on the mainline, train services will not be affected," he said.

He said the services have been resumed in less than 24 hours after Fani hit the state.

Meanwhile, train services on the mainline have been partially restored where there has been extensive damage to rail infrastructure.

But the line will be made operational on Sunday, the spokesperson.

The section of Puri/Bhubaneshwar/Khurda Road has been badly hit, Mishra said.

"Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road have recovered partially. Ready to take a few trains. There will be no trains to Puri till May 10 at least," he said.
First Published on May 4, 2019 08:30 pm

