Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at 'The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021'-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 9.94 lakh people received coronavirus vaccine on March 3

Over 1.66 crore people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far. The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is being administered to beneficiaries who have completed 28 days since receiving the first shot.

March 04, 2021 / 11:08 AM IST
Representative image: Reuters

A total of 1.66 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in India so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's provisional report.

On March 3, the 47th day of the immunisation drive, over 9.94 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated, the ministry said. Of these, 8.31 lakh beneficiaries were given the first shot of the two-dose regime. About 1.62 lakh healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose, the ministry added.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days since receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) accords a window of four to six weeks for the second dose to be administered.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> Over 25,000 beneficiaries, including 13,794 senior citizens, received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on March 3, according to data shared by officials. In the 45-59 years age group, 1,625 beneficiaries received the jab, a senior official said. Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on March 1 when the second phase of the vaccination drive had begun in the national capital.

> Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, his wife Kaisa Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. "I am feeling normal", Rio said while speaking to reporters after taking the vaccine at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK), a government facility for vaccination.

> Bharat Biotech's vaccine, whose emergency use approval before finishing final stage testing had triggered a row, showed 81 percent efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in an interim analysis of the advanced clinical trial, the company said, boosting prospects of its usage.

> Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in New Delhi.

> Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Thiruvananthapuram, joining his counterparts in Odisha and Bihar in getting the shot. The 75 years-old Left Front veteran had already informed that he would take the shot soon.

> Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will receive his first dose of coronavirus vaccine on March 4 at the city's LNJP hospital, a government statement said.

> A delegation of Trinamool Congress leaders met the Election Commission officials in Kolkata and alleged that the use of PM Modi's photo on advertisements of various central schemes and the COVID-19 vaccination certificates, distributed by the Union health ministry, violated the model code of conduct.

Here is the state-wise vaccination count:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh7,22,601
Arunachal Pradesh37,162
Assam2,70,406
Bihar6,92,382
Chandigarh26,991
Chhattisgarh4,90,690
Delhi4,71,811
Goa 30,501
Gujarat 12,29,465
Haryana3,14,562
Himachal Pradesh 1,40,098
Jharkhand3,44,920
Karnataka 8,57,102
Kerala 7,01,514
Madhya Pradesh9,26,206
Maharashtra 13,68,909
Odisha 6,96,758
Punjab 2,21,415
Rajasthan 14,90,232
Tamil Nadu 5,88,391
Telangana4,50,803
Uttar Pradesh 14,88,421
Uttarakhand 1,85,793
West Bengal 12,79,958

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India #vaccine
first published: Mar 4, 2021 11:08 am

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin phase 3 trials efficacy at 81%, says Bharat Biotech; France looking to secure the Indian vaccine

