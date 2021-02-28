COVID-19 Vaccination Phase 2: Full list of comorbidities that allow people above 45 years to get the jab

File image: AP

India is set to begin the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1.

In phase 2 of the inoculation drive against coronavirus infection, the vaccine will be administered for free at government facilities. Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the Union Health Ministry has said.

"Rs 250 will be the ceiling -- Rs 150 per dose of vaccine plus Rs 100 service charge. This arrangement will remain effective till further orders," according to an official source.

In the vaccination drive beginning March 1, around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PM JAY), more than 600 hospitals empanelled under Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and other private hospitals empanelled under State Governments Health Insurance Schemes can participate as COVID vaccination centres (CVCs).

In addition, there will be government health facilities, which will be used as CVCs such as medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres, health sub-centres and health and wellness centres.

The ministry has also specified 20 comorbidities among people aged between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine, which are as follows:

> Heart failure with hospital admission in the past one year

> Post cardiac transplant/ Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

> Significant Left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF < 40 percent)

> Moderate or Severe Valvular Heart Disease

> Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or Idiopathic PAH

> Coronary Artery Disease with past CABG/ PTCA/ MI and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment

> Angina and Hypertension/ Diabetes treatment

> CT/MRI documented stroke and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment

> Pulmonary artery hypertension and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment

> Diabetes (>10 years or with complication) and Hypertension on treatment

> Kidney/Liver/ Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/ On wait-list

> End-stage Kidney Disease on haemodialysis/ CAPD

> Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/ immunosuppressant medications

> Decompensated cirrhosis

> Severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations in last two years/ FEVI <50 percent

> Lymphoma/ Leukaemia/ Myeloma

> Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after July 1, 2020, or currently on any cancer therapy

> Sickle Cell Disease/ Bone marrow failure/ Aplastic Anemia/ Thalassemia Major

> Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases/ HIV infection

Persons with disabilities due to Intellectual disabilities/ Muscular Dystrophy/ Acid attack with the involvement of respiratory system/ Persons with disabilities having high support needs/ Multiple disabilities including deaf-blindness

The certificate of comorbidity, signed by any registered medical practitioner, can either be uploaded on Co-WIN 2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering or a hard copy can be carried by the beneficiary to the CVC.