Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports over 9,000 new COVID-19 cases, 42 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh LIVE Updates | MP records 417 COVID-19 cases, 293 recoveries; no new death
Madhya Pradesh recorded 417 fresh coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the tally to 2,62,850, while no new death linked to COVID-19 was reported in the state, health department officials said. The fatality count stood unchanged at 3,865 as no death due to COVID-19 was reported in the state during past 24 hours, they said. On Tuesday also, the state had not recorded any COVID-19-related death. Also, no new COVID-19 case was reported in 15 of the total 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh, the officials said. A total of 293 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 2,55,888, the health department said. (PTI)