March 04, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports over 9,000 new COVID-19 cases, 42 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 344th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,11,39,516 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,346 deaths. A total of 1,08,12,044 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,70,126 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.53 percent of the
total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.06 percent. Globally, more than 11.51 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 25.58 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.
  • March 04, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh LIVE Updates | MP records 417 COVID-19 cases, 293 recoveries; no new death

    Madhya Pradesh recorded 417 fresh coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the tally to 2,62,850, while no new death linked to COVID-19 was reported in the state, health department officials said. The fatality count stood unchanged at 3,865 as no death due to COVID-19 was reported in the state during past 24 hours, they said. On Tuesday also, the state had not recorded any COVID-19-related death. Also, no new COVID-19 case was reported in 15 of the total 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh, the officials said. A total of 293 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 2,55,888, the health department said. (PTI)

  • March 04, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | Bengal reports 225 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 new fatalities

    West Bengal reported 225 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, pushing the tally in the state to 5,75,712, a health department bulletin said. The COVID-19 death toll went up to 10,272 as two new fatalities -- one each in North 24 Parganas and Darjeeling --both due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental was reported, the bulletin said. As 231 more people recovered from the disease, the total number of recoveries rose to 5,62,195 and the recovery rate to 97.65 percent, it said. (PTI)

  • March 04, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Over 25,000 beneficiaries, including 13,794 senior citizens, received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi yesterday, according to data shared by officials. In the 45-59 years age group, 1,625 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said. Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on March 1 when the second phase of the vaccination drive had begun in the national capital. (PTI)

  • March 04, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | 240 new COVID cases, 3 deaths in Delhi

    Delhi reported 240 new coronavirus cases and three deaths yesterday as the positivity rate rose to 0.35 percent, the Health Department said. The new cases came out of the 68,831 tests conducted on Tuesday and the infection tally rose to 6,39,921, according to a health bulletin. As many as 196 people recuperated from the pathogen, taking the number of recoveries to 6,27,423. Three fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,914, it said. The active cases rose to 1,584 from 1,534 as the cumulative positivity rate and case fatality rate stands at 5.1 percent and 1.71 percent respectively. (PTI)

  • March 04, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Kejriwal to receive his first COVID-19 vaccine dose today

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will receive his first dose of coronavirus vaccine today morning at the city's LNJP hospital, a government statement said. The Chief Minister will receive the shot around 9:30 am, the Delhi government statement said. Kejriwal, 52 years, has been receiving treatment for diabetes, officials said. In the ongoing vaccination drive, people aged 60 years and above and those in age group 45-59 years having comorbidities are being administered the vaccines at 192 hospitals across Delhi. (PTI)

  • March 04, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 9,855 new COVID-19 cases, highest since October

    Maharashtra reported 9,855 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, highest in the last more than four months, taking the tally of infections to 21,79,185, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 52,280 with 42 fresh fatalities, he said. On October 17, the state had reported 10,259 cases, after which the graph had declined. As many as 6,559 patients were discharged from hospitals since Tuesday evening, taking the number of recovered patients to 20,43,349. Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 93.77 percent, while the fatality rate is 2.40 percent, the official said. (PTI)

  • March 04, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Canada vaccine panel recommends 4 months between COVID doses

    A national panel of vaccine experts in Canada recommended Wednesday that provinces extend the interval between the two doses of a COVID-19 shot to quickly inoculate more people, as the prime minister expressed optimism that vaccination timelines could be sped up. In laying out its new guidelines, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization said extending the dose interval to four months would create opportunities to protect the entire adult population against the virus within a short time frame. (AP)

  • March 04, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 344th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

