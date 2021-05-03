MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 12 lakh people in India get jabbed on May 2, more than 15.7 crore shots administered so far

Everyone above 18 years of age is now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Registration for the newly eligible population groups commenced on April 28. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app.

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST
Everyone above 18 years of age is now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in India. (Representative image)

Everyone above 18 years of age is now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in India. (Representative image)

As many as 12.1 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on May 2, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report.

With that, more than 15.7 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On May 2, 8.4 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 3.6 lakh people were given their second dose. This included healthcare and frontline workers, people aged over 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

The government had earlier revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

The country rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-45 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> More than 78 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories, which will receive over 56 lakh additional doses within the next 3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on May 2. The Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.54 crore vaccine doses (16,54,93,410) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,76,32,631 doses.

> The prices announced by COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for state governments and private hospitals are "exorbitant" and the Centre should cap costs to make vaccines more affordable, an RSS-affiliate said on the day referring to the pricing of Covishield and Covaxin shots. The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) also demanded that more companies should be allowed to manufacture the vaccines to ensure "availability and affordability".

> On instruction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Bihar government on the day decided to give status of frontline workers to the journalists who will get COVID vaccination on a priority basis. All the journalists accredited with the Information and Public Relations Department at the state level and also non-accredited scribes authenticated by the district public relation officers, from print, electronic and web media, will be considered as frontline workers for inoculation, an official statement said.

> Vaccination centres will remain functional during the weeklong lockdown in Haryana from May 3 imposed amid a sharp surge in coronavirus cases. Vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group began in the state on May 2.

> Vaccination of the people above 45 years will not be conducted in Mumbai on May 3 due to shortage of vaccines, the city civic body said. Vaccination for the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years will continue at five centres in the megapolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

Here are the vaccination counts:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh 66,96,306
Arunachal Pradesh 2,46,582
Assam25,90,276
Bihar 71,11,275
Chandigarh 2,15,893
Chhattisgarh56,47,085
Delhi33,24,922
Goa3,58,279
Gujarat1,28,02,651
Haryana37,96,842
Himachal Pradesh 18,28,953
Jharkhand31,46,822
Karnataka98,17,397
Kerala74,26,164
Madhya Pradesh81,54,921
Maharashtra 1,63,42,758
Odisha58,74,407
Punjab 34,98,523
Rajasthan 1,31,73,426
Tamil Nadu60,46,284
Telangana 47,87,533
Uttar Pradesh1,27,05,514
Uttarakhand21,01,879
West Bengal 1,10,66,286

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: May 3, 2021 09:33 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.