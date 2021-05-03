COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 12 lakh people in India get jabbed on May 2, more than 15.7 crore shots administered so far

Everyone above 18 years of age is now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in India. (Representative image)

As many as 12.1 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on May 2, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report.

With that, more than 15.7 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On May 2, 8.4 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 3.6 lakh people were given their second dose. This included healthcare and frontline workers, people aged over 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

The government had earlier revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

The country rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-45 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> More than 78 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories, which will receive over 56 lakh additional doses within the next 3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on May 2. The Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.54 crore vaccine doses (16,54,93,410) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,76,32,631 doses.

> The prices announced by COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for state governments and private hospitals are "exorbitant" and the Centre should cap costs to make vaccines more affordable, an RSS-affiliate said on the day referring to the pricing of Covishield and Covaxin shots. The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) also demanded that more companies should be allowed to manufacture the vaccines to ensure "availability and affordability".

> On instruction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Bihar government on the day decided to give status of frontline workers to the journalists who will get COVID vaccination on a priority basis. All the journalists accredited with the Information and Public Relations Department at the state level and also non-accredited scribes authenticated by the district public relation officers, from print, electronic and web media, will be considered as frontline workers for inoculation, an official statement said.

> Vaccination centres will remain functional during the weeklong lockdown in Haryana from May 3 imposed amid a sharp surge in coronavirus cases. Vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group began in the state on May 2.

> Vaccination of the people above 45 years will not be conducted in Mumbai on May 3 due to shortage of vaccines, the city civic body said. Vaccination for the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years will continue at five centres in the megapolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 66,96,306 Arunachal Pradesh 2,46,582 Assam 25,90,276 Bihar 71,11,275 Chandigarh 2,15,893 Chhattisgarh 56,47,085 Delhi 33,24,922 Goa 3,58,279 Gujarat 1,28,02,651 Haryana 37,96,842 Himachal Pradesh 18,28,953 Jharkhand 31,46,822 Karnataka 98,17,397 Kerala 74,26,164 Madhya Pradesh 81,54,921 Maharashtra 1,63,42,758 Odisha 58,74,407 Punjab 34,98,523 Rajasthan 1,31,73,426 Tamil Nadu 60,46,284 Telangana 47,87,533 Uttar Pradesh 1,27,05,514 Uttarakhand 21,01,879 West Bengal 1,10,66,286

(With inputs from PTI)