Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Delhi reports 20,394 new cases, 407 deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Update | Taiwan delivers to India 150 oxygen concentrators, 500 oxygen cylinders
Taiwan delivered to India 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders to assist the country in its fight against a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) said more batches of medical equipment and supplies will be airlifted to India soon.
"To express strong friendship with India in its fight against a new wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Taiwan is delivering critical medical supplies to India. The first batch of 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders have arrived in New Delhi on Sunday," the TECC said. The TECC is Taiwan's representative office in India.