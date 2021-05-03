MARKET NEWS

May 03, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Delhi reports 20,394 new cases, 407 deaths

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: 125,000 vials of antiviral drug Remdesivir arrive from the US, says its embassy.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 cases. The country has been reporting more than three lakh new daily infections, caused by the novel coronavirus, for several days. Over 1.91 crore COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country so far since the pandemic started in early 2020. The total death toll stood at 2.11 lakh on May 1. While
1.56 crore patients have recovered, 32.68 lakh cases remain active across the country. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state, followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. As many as 15.49 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in India as of May 1. Earlier, priority was given to healthcare and frontline workers for inoculation. Then, senior citizens and people above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities were made eligible to get vaccinated. All adults will be able to get the vaccine starting from May 1. Registration on the CoWIN application for the third phase of vaccination started on April 28. There have been 15.06 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases across the world so far. Of these, 33.06 lakh have died.
  • May 03, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Update | Taiwan delivers to India 150 oxygen concentrators, 500 oxygen cylinders

    Taiwan delivered to India 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders to assist the country in its fight against a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) said more batches of medical equipment and supplies will be airlifted to India soon.

    "To express strong friendship with India in its fight against a new wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Taiwan is delivering critical medical supplies to India. The first batch of 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders have arrived in New Delhi on Sunday," the TECC said. The TECC is Taiwan's representative office in India.

  • May 03, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Update | Haven't received stock to vaccinate people above 45 years and above for today, says BMC  

    BMC tells CNBC-TV18 that it hasn't received stock to vaccinate people above 45 years & above for today. It hopes to start vaccinating them from May 4. 'Hoping to have simultaneous vaccination drive for 45 yrs & above, 18-44 years from May 4,' it said.

  • May 03, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Update | Mumbai reports 3,672 new positive cases, 5,542 discharges, and 79 deaths.

    Active cases: 57,342

    Death toll: 13,330

  • May 03, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Update | Karnataka reports 37,733 fresh COVID-19 cases, 21,149 recoveries, and 217 deaths in the last 24 hours 

    Active cases: 4,21,436

    Total recoveries: 11,64,398

    Death toll: 16,011

  • May 03, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Update | Madhya Pradesh records 12,662 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13,890 recoveries, and 94 deaths in the last 24 hours

    Active cases: 87,189

    Total recoveries: 4,95,367

    Death toll: 5,812

  • May 03, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Update | Pune district reports 11,661 fresh COVID19 cases, 159 fatalities, and 9,566 recoveries, in the last 24 hours.

    Active cases: 98,746

    Total cases: 8,60,844

    Total recoveries: 7,48,870

    Death toll: 13,396

  • May 03, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi reports 20,394 new cases, 407 deaths in past 24 hours

    Active cases: 92,290

    Death toll: 16,966

  • May 03, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    Dehradun district magistrate extends 'Corona Curfew' till 5 am on May 6 ##Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Dehradun district magistrate extends 'Corona Curfew' till 5 am on May 6

  • May 03, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Journalists will be given COVID-19 vaccine on priority in Bihar, says CM Nitish Kumar ##Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Journalists will be given COVID-19 vaccine on priority in Bihar, says CM Nitish Kumar

  • May 03, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 100 oxygen beds of Bihta's ESIC hospital starts functioning as dedicated COVID healthcare center 

    100 oxygen beds of ESIC hospital, Bihta has started functioning as Dedicated COVID Healthcare Center from Saturday. 17 patients have been admitted so far. Another 100 beds to be made functional in the next 3 days.

  • May 03, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST

    Dushyant Chautala writes to Nirmala Sitharaman, requests to exempt oxygen concentrators from GST ##Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala writes to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requests to exempt oxygen concentrators from GST

  • May 03, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Punjab reports 7,327 fresh cases, 157 deaths in past 24 hours

    Active cases: 60,108

    Total discharges: 3,15,845

    Death toll: 9,317

