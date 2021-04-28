COVID-19: Meeting between vaccine makers, government underway; decision on pricing awaited

File image: A health official draws a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

A meeting between COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers and Union ministers is currently underway to discuss pricing and supply allocation, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Vaccine makers are still awaiting the Centre's decision on the pricing of COVID-19 jabs.

The Centre on April 19 expanded the vaccination drive to all individuals above 18 years of age, starting from May 1. The government also said states and private hospitals can procure vaccines directly.

No purchase orders have been signed by states and private hospitals yet, since clarity is awaited on pricing, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The Centre had asked Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) to review the pricing of their COVID-19 vaccines.

Bharat Biotech has priced Covaxin at Rs 600 per dose for state governments and 1,200 for private hospitals. SII has said Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot, will be sold at Rs 400 per dose to states and Rs 600 for private hospitals.

However, the Centre will continue procuring doses at Rs 150 each.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that 19 states have placed requests for 340 million doses with SII, while private hospitals have ordered 18 million doses.