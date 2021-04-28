Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Registration for phase 3 COVID-19 vaccination to begin at 4 pm today

April 28, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Immediately sending whole series of help that India needs: US President Biden

The United States is sending a whole series of help that India needs in its battle against COVID-19, President Joe Biden said here, reiterating that New Delhi had done the same when his country was in need last year. Biden had spoken at length with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and conveyed solidarity with India in its fight against the viral disease.

"We are sending immediately a whole series of help that he needs, including providing for those remdesivir and other drugs that are able to deal with this," Biden told reporters at a White House news conference on Tuesday. "We are sending the actual mechanical parts that are needed for the machinery they have to build a vaccine, and that is being done as well," he said.