April 28, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Registration for phase 3 COVID-19 vaccination to begin at 4 pm today

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's active case count has increased to 28,82,204, comprising 16.34 percent of the total infections.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2,771 related deaths, and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update. The total count
of positive cases now stands at 1,76,36,307, including 1,97,894 deaths and 1,45,56,209 recoveries. The total vaccination across the country has crossed more than the 14.77-crore mark with over 24 lakh vaccine doses being given till 8 pm on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,77,27,054 according to the provisional report.
  • April 28, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Return unused COVID-19 vaccine stock, Centre asks private hospitals

    Private hospitals across the country have been asked to return used stock of COVID-19 vaccines to state governments. The instruction comes ahead of the expansion of the inoculation drive from May 1. Several state governments have already issued advisories to hospitals in this regard, Business Standard reported.

    The advisory by states comes after a letter from Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan. In the letter dated April 23, Bhushan told all state chief secretaries that un-utilised vaccine stock balance as on April 30 should be returned to the cold chain point from where they were issued. Read more here...

  • April 28, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | 28,27,03,789 samples were tested up to 27th April 2021, for COVID-19. Of these 17,23,912 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

  • April 28, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Bengal reports record 16,403 fresh COVID-19 cases, 73 more deaths

    West Bengal on Tuesday logged 16,403 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest-single spike recorded in the state so far, pushing the tally to 7,76,345, a bulletin issued by the state health department said. The death toll climbed to 11,082 with 73 more fatalities, it said. The metropolis accounted for 24 fatalities, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas (13), Howrah (8) and South 24 Parganas (6).

    Forty-five of the 73 deaths were caused by comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said. The new infections include 3,708 cases in Kolkata and 3,451 in North 24 Parganas. West Bengal now has 1,00,615 active cases, while 6,64,648 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.
     

  • April 28, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

    The White House is considering options for maximizing global production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines at the lowest cost, including backing a proposed waiver of intellectual property rights, but no decision has been made, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

    "There are a lot of different ways to do that. Right now, that's one of the ways, but we have to assess what makes the most sense," Psaki said, adding that U.S. officials were studying whether it would be more effective to boost existing manufacturing of the vaccines in the United States. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai had not made a recommendation on the issue, and President Joe Biden had not made a decision, she said. (Reuters)

  • April 28, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST

     Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Immediately sending whole series of help that India needs: US President Biden

    The United States is sending a whole series of help that India needs in its battle against COVID-19, President Joe Biden said here, reiterating that New Delhi had done the same when his country was in need last year. Biden had spoken at length with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and conveyed solidarity with India in its fight against the viral disease.

    "We are sending immediately a whole series of help that he needs, including providing for those remdesivir and other drugs that are able to deal with this," Biden told reporters at a White House news conference on Tuesday. "We are sending the actual mechanical parts that are needed for the machinery they have to build a vaccine, and that is being done as well," he said.

  • April 28, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Brett Lee donates 1 Bitcoin to India's COVID-19 fight

    Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee on April 27 announced a donation of one Bitcoin as his contribution in India's fight against COVID-19. "I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I'd like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India," Lee said. The value of one Bitcoin currently hovers around Rs 41 lakh-mark in India.

    "India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic," Lee added. Continue reading...

  • April 28, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Covishield, Covaxin effective against 'Indian strain' of COVID-19, study suggests

    Covishield and Covaxin -- the two coronavirus vaccines currently in use in India -- have efficacy against the 'Indian strain' and show 'milder' illness in case of infection post vaccination, a senior scientist said on April 27 citing preliminary results of a study. Anurag Agrawal, the Director of the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), said the study on effectiveness of the available vaccines on the B.1.617 variant of SARS-CoV2 suggests that post vaccination, the infections are milder.

    The B.1.617 variant is also being called a 'double mutant' or the 'Indian strain'. 'Initial positive neutralisation studies of B.1.617, with both post-Covaxin or Covishield sera, are correlatable with milder disease during post-vaccination breakthrough infections. This is a positive while we get quantitative data for better understanding of infection protection,' Agrawal tweeted. Read more here...

  • April 28, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | The third phase of India's vaccination drive, which lists all aged above 18 as eligible beneficiaries, would begin from May 1 onwards. The registration for the vaccines - which is mandatory through CoWin portal or Aarogya Setu app - will start on April 28.

    As all persons aged above 18 years will be eligible to get vaccinated, coronavirus vaccine makers have been incentivised to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players.

    Read: COVID-19 vaccination for all begins on May 1, registration starts today - All you need to know

  • April 28, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

     Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Indian-American NGO raises USD4.7 million for COVID relief; to ship 2,184 oxygen concentrators

    An Indian-American non-profit body has raised nearly USD4.7 million through social media towards COVID-19 relief efforts in India as the country battles a severe second wave of the pandemic. "This is a collective effort that can save lives, defeat hunger, assure distressed people, and help India in its decisive fight against COVID-19," Sewa International USA said.

    On Tuesday, Sewa collected a shipment of 2,184 oxygen concentrators to be sent to India. In less than 100 hours of launching the fund-raising campaign, more than 66,700 Indian-Americans came out to raise over USD4.7 million for COVID-19 relief efforts in India, it said. (PTI)

  • April 28, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Madhya Pradesh: Two drive-in COVID19 testing facilities started at Nehru Stadium and Dussehra Maidan in Indore.

