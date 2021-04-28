Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Registration for phase 3 COVID-19 vaccination to begin at 4 pm today

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Return unused COVID-19 vaccine stock, Centre asks private hospitals
Private hospitals across the country have been asked to return used stock of COVID-19 vaccines to state governments. The instruction comes ahead of the expansion of the inoculation drive from May 1. Several state governments have already issued advisories to hospitals in this regard, Business Standard reported.
The advisory by states comes after a letter from Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan. In the letter dated April 23, Bhushan told all state chief secretaries that un-utilised vaccine stock balance as on April 30 should be returned to the cold chain point from where they were issued. Read more here...