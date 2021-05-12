COVID-19 vaccine certificate: How to download from CoWin, Aarogya Setu
May 12, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST
Covishield, developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin are the two vaccines currently used for vaccinating Indians. India opened the vaccination drive for all above 18 years of age from May 1.
The government issues a vaccination certificate which carries all the basic details like name, age, gender, and also all the details of vaccination - vaccine name, date of receiving the first dose once you receive the first dose of shot.
The CoWin portal and Aarogya Setu app can be used to download COVID-19 vaccination certificates.
COVID vaccination certificate: Here is how to download from CoWin portal
-Visit the official website of CoWin
-Click on the Sign In/Register button
-Sign in using your registered mobile number and then enter the one-time password (OTP) received.
-Once you log in, there will be a Certificate tab under your name.
-Click on the download button to get the soft copy of your vaccination certificate.
COVID vaccination certificate: Here's how to download from Aarogya Setu app
-Open the Aarogya Setu app on your phone.
-Sign in using your mobile number.
-Click on the CoWin tab at the top.
-Enter your 13-digit beneficiary reference ID after clicking on the Vaccination Certificate option.
-Click on the download button to get your vaccination certificate