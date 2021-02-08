COVID-19 | These states are reopening schools in February: Check list here

Several schools, colleges, and other educational institutions that had been shut across India since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, are set to reopen in February 2021, in view of the lowering daily COVID-19 tally of the country.

Most states have decided to reopen schools for higher classes, i.e., classes 9 to 12, with the exception of a few that will be reopening schools for lower classes (classes 5 to 8) also. While classes will resume in these states soon, authorities will have to ensure strict COVID-19 protocols, such as maintaining social distancing inside classrooms and staff rooms, use of face masks, sanitisers, etc.

Here’s a list of states that are reopening schools from February 2021:

Maharashtra: In Maharashtra’s Pune, schools will reopen for classes 5 to 8 from February 1. In Thane district too, students of classes 5 to 8 have been allowed to take regular classes in school from January 27.

Karnataka: Schools reopened, and full-day classes resumed for students of classes 9, 10, and pre-university from February 1.

Uttar Pradesh: Regular classes will resume for students of standards 6 to 8 from February 10. Additionally, residential schools have been allowed to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from February 9.

Haryana: Schools have been reopened for students of classes 6 to 8 in Haryana from February 1 and Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal has said that a decision on resuming offline classes for students of classes 1 to 5 is yet to be taken.

Himachal Pradesh: Schools reopened for classes 8 to 12 from February 1 for most; some schools located in the hilly region have longer winter vacations, and they will resume classes from February 15.

Punjab: The Punjab government, which has already been reopening government schools in a phased manner, has now decided to resume classes in residential “meritorious schools” located in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Mohali, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Sangrur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, and Talwara.

Gujarat: Classes have resumed for students of standards 9 to 11 from February 1, but with staggered attendance to limit the number of students attending school in a single day.

Odisha: Normal classes resumed for students of classes 9 and 11 from February 8. Students of classes 10 and 12 were already attending school from January 8.

Jammu: Students of classes 9 and 12 of both government and private schools located in the summer zone of the Jammu division have started attending school from February 1.

Bihar: In Bihar, schools reopened for classes 6 to 8 from February 8. Students of classes 9 to 12 were already attending school in the state.

Rajasthan: Schools reopened for students of classes 6 to 8 from February 8.

Uttarakhand: Offline classes for students of classes 6 to 11 resumed in the state after months from February 8.

Offline classes for students of standards 9 and 11 resumed in Tamil Nadu from February 8.