COVID-19 testing, vaccination in Delhi down to two-week low

Coronavirus testing (Representational image)

As the second wave of COVID-19 continues unabated, testing and vaccination in Delhi have dropped to a two-week low.

Testing in the national capital touched a two-week low of 57,690 samples on April 26, a drop from 1.08 lakh tests conducted on April 14.

On the same day, 43,637 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered, according to the Delhi state health bulletin. More than 89,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated on April 13.

On April 27, 73,811 tests were conducted and over 57,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated.

The Economic Times reported that the proportion of RT-PCR tests, considered more accurate, has fallen in Delhi. The Centre has directed that at least 70 percent of tests conducted daily should be RT-PCR tests.

Over the past two weeks, Delhi crossed the 70 percent RT-PCR mark only twice — 71.94 percent on April 15 and 75.83 percent on April 19, according to calculations done by the publication.

"Overall the testing capacity has taken a hit due to a lack of manpower, especially data entry operators and sample collection technicians. The government must ease certain protocols," said Chetan Kohli, COO, Genestrings Diagnostic Centre told The Economic Times.