COVID-19 second wave | Apple will donate to aid relief efforts in India, says CEO Tim Cook

File image of Apple CEO Tim Cook (Image: Reuters)

Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook said the technology giant will donate to help support and relief efforts in India's battle against the second wave of COVID-19.

"Amid a devastating rise of COVID-19 cases in India, our thoughts are with the medical workers, our Apple family and everyone there who is fighting through this awful stage of the pandemic. Apple will be donating to support and relief efforts on the ground," Cook said in a tweet.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google's Sundar Pichai, both Indian-Americans, also expressed their sadness at the situation, and said their respective companies will provide assistance.

"I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I'm grateful the US government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices," Nadella said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India reported 3.23 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 2,771 deaths in a single day, according to the union health ministry's April 26 update.

The wave of infections has battered India’s healthcare system hard as scores of people struggle to secure hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines such as Remdesivir. Many hospitals across the country have cited shortage of oxygen, since some COVID-19 patients require supplemental oxygen.