Coronavirus India News Live Updates: New cases dip in India but still more than 3 lakh, 2771 deaths in 24 hours

April 27, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

Coronavirus Live Updates | Keep COVID-19 outside your home - here is how

A second wave of coronavirus has a very dangerous effect on the people with over three lakh cases reported daily in India. There is oxygen, and bed shortage has also been reported from various parts of the country. COVID-19 can spread anywhere, even in places where you feel safe, like your home. If even one person in your household gets COVID-19, it can spread to others in your home. Learn what you can do to keep COVID-19 outside your home, and if it gets in your home, what you can do to keep it from spreading.

Here is how you can keep COVID-19 outside your home

You have a chance of being exposed to COVID-19 and bringing it back to your home when you leave your house for work or for any other reason. The chances are also higher when you have close contact with other people.

Chances of being exposed to COVID-19 increase if you spend more time with other people, spend more time in crowds and in indoor spaces, particularly if poorly ventilated.

To protect yourself and prevent bringing COVID-19 into your home, stay at least six feet apart from people who do not live in your home, wear a mask, regularly wash your hands. Check out the right ways to do these things:

-How to wear a mask

-Social distancing

-Right ways to wash your hands