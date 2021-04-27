MARKET NEWS

April 27, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: New cases dip in India but still more than 3 lakh, 2771 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Had a fruitful conversation with Joe Biden. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2,771 related deaths, and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday morning.
The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,76,36,307, including 1,97,894 deaths and 1,45,56,209 recoveries. The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at 14,52,71,186. A total of 28.09 cr covid samples have tested up to 26th April 2021. Of these 16,58,700 samples were tested yesterday, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
    Coronavirus Live Updates | Indian-American doctors launch telemedicine helpline for COVID19 patients

    An Indian-American group led by several doctors, who trace their origin to Bihar and Jharkhand, has launched a free telemedicine helpline for COVID-19 patients back home. Led by Dr Avinash Gupta, who is president of Bihar and Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA), and several of Indian-American doctors, the group is using the internet and apps to provide free healthcare consultancy to those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

    "This is part of our effort to help in whatever way we can with our people back home,” said Alok Kumar, former FIA president. In the first few days, nearly a dozen doctors have been able to provide free tele help to scores of COVID-19 patients. Lack of awareness is one of the major things that the doctors here have noticed. BAJNA has tied up with two local NGOs - Aashtha and Asha – to support this cause. In addition to one-to-one consultancy, BJANA doctors are also organising Zoom sessions to share details of the various aspects of COVID-19.

    BJANA is also working to send essential medical supplies to Patna, Kumar said. India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

  • April 27, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Thane's COVID-19 count rises by 3,102, death toll by 58

    Thane has recorded 3,102 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,53,689, an official said on Tuesday. Besides these new cases reported on Monday, the virus also claimed the lives of 58 people, pushing the death toll in the district to 7,336, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.62 per cent, he added. The details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 79,869 and the death toll at 1,489, another official said. 

  • April 27, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Tata Steel raises daily oxygen supply to 600 tonnes

    Tata Steel on Monday said it has increased its daily oxygen supply limit to 600 tonne a day to health centres for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. On the directions of the steel ministry, steel plants in the country are supplying liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to various states amid rising demand for the gas.

    In a tweet, Tata Steel said, "#TataSteel has increased supplies of liquid medical oxygen to 500-600 tonnes per day with increased logistics support. We are closely working with GoI (Government of India) and states to augment the availability and save lives." Last week, a Tata Steel spokesperson had said the company was supplying 300 tonne of LMO daily to various states.

  • April 27, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Industry players paint a grim picture for the gym sector

    Prudhvi Nimmagadda, who owns a gym chain in Bengaluru, operating six centres under the brand name F45 Training, said that the second wave of Covid, which has led to gym closures, couldn’t have come at a worst time. “We were allowed to reopen last September, and we saw 60-65 percent of our pre-Covid business coming back in the January to March period this year. But now it is like going back to the drawing board,” he said.

    Revenue has completely dried up, said Nimmagadda, adding that negotiations in terms of rents are harder this time. “At the beginning of this month, gyms in Karnataka were asked to shut for two to three days. The utilisation of gyms from 70-75 percent went gone down to 50-55 percent due to the confusion and later fell to 30-35 percent. Also, the new-lead funnel has completely dried up,” said Nimmagadda.

    Read full article here

  • April 27, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

  • April 27, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Mamata Banerjee lauds Madras HC's 'EC responsible' order, says TMC will move Supreme Court

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lauded the Madras High Court's order which said that the Election Commission was 'singularly responsible' for the spread of COVID-19 in India. Banerjee also said that the Trinamool Congress will move the Supreme Court against the EC, and sought withdrawal of central forces in the final phase of polling to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

    "I welcome the Madras High Court order, which clearly said the EC cannot escape its responsibility. Both Prime Minister Modi and EC are responsible for the (current) situation (of COVID-19 spreading in the state)," Banerjee said at a meeting in North Kolkata. "While mass pyres were lit at crematoriums, Modi was busy delivering 'Mann Ki Baat' speeches," the chief minister claimed.

  • April 27, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital receives 2 tonnes of liquid oxygen

    Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here received two tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Tuesday morning, an official from the hospital said. The official asserted that they are in a “better situation” as compared to "the last few days" when the hospital in central Delhi faced a crisis due to severe shortage of the life-saving gas. The hospital said it has 6000 cubic metres of oxygen in storage tanks which may last for 10 hours.

    "We received two tonnes of liquid medical oxygen at 6 am on April 27. Yesterday, we had received a tanker carrying 10 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. We are in a better situation as compared to the last few days and we hope this continues," said the official. The hospital requires a minimum of 11,000 cubic metres liquid oxygen daily and has a consumption of 10,000 cubic metres per day. It had on Friday reported the death of 25 of its “sickest” patients as the administration grappled with depleting oxygen supplies.

  • April 27, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla dies of COVID-19

    Senior Congress leader Karuna Shukla (70), niece of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and a two-time Lok Sabha member, died of COVID-19 in Raipur during the wee hours of Tuesday. She had tested positive and was hospitalised in a private hospital in Raipur. Her condition deteriorated on Monday late night.

    Shukla, after having served the BJP for 32 years in different capacities quit the party to join Congress in October 2013 ahead of the Assembly elections after the saffron party allegedly ignored her candidature. She fought her last election on the Congress party ticket against the former CM Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon constituency during the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls 2018 but couldn't win. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other senior political leaders of Chhattisgarh have expressed grief at the demise of the Congress veteran leader.

  • April 27, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Keep COVID-19 outside your home - here is how

    A second wave of coronavirus has a very dangerous effect on the people with over three lakh cases reported daily in India. There is oxygen, and bed shortage has also been reported from various parts of the country. COVID-19 can spread anywhere, even in places where you feel safe, like your home. If even one person in your household gets COVID-19, it can spread to others in your home. Learn what you can do to keep COVID-19 outside your home, and if it gets in your home, what you can do to keep it from spreading.

    Here is how you can keep COVID-19 outside your home

    You have a chance of being exposed to COVID-19 and bringing it back to your home when you leave your house for work or for any other reason. The chances are also higher when you have close contact with other people.

    Chances of being exposed to COVID-19 increase if you spend more time with other people, spend more time in crowds and in indoor spaces, particularly if poorly ventilated.

    To protect yourself and prevent bringing COVID-19 into your home, stay at least six feet apart from people who do not live in your home, wear a mask, regularly wash your hands. Check out the right ways to do these things:

    -How to wear a mask
    -Social distancing
    -Right ways to wash your hands

  • April 27, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | What to do if someone in your family tests positive for COVID-19

    India is reporting a record number of daily COVID-19 cases amid the second wave, with the overall case tally reaching 1.73 crore. The wave of infections has battered India’s healthcare system hard as scores of people struggle to secure hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab.

    > It is important to contact a doctor for medical advice. Contact local health authorities for correct details of hospitalisation and/or home isolation.

    > Home isolation: If possible, separate the person who is sick from other people in your home.

    > Others in the household should stay separated from the person who has been infected. It is essential to wear a mask if others need to be around the patient.

    > The person who is sick should stay in a separate room and away from other individuals and pets, use a separate bathroom if possible and wear a mask around others.

    > The person who is sick should cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It is important to dispose the used tissues in a lined trash can. Keep washing your hands often.

    >  The person who is infected should not prepare, serve or assist in preparing or serving food to others.

    > Health of the person who is sick and that of others in the household must be monitored daily. Watch out for fever, cough, shortness of breath or other COVID-19 symptoms among other members of the household.

  • April 27, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Indian armed forces recall retired medical staff to work at COVID-19 facilities

    As India battles the second COVID-19 wave, the armed forces have asked retired medicos to resume work in COVID-19 facilities nearest to their present place of residence. All medical personnel from armed forces who have retired or taken premature retirement in the last 2 years are being recalled to work, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat told Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per a PMO statement.

    Other medical officers who retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency helplines, the statement said. Rawat briefed Modi about this decision as they reviewed preparations and operations being undertaken by the armed forces to deal with the second wave of the pandemic raging across the country.

  • April 27, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Over 33.59 lakh people in India get jabbed on April 26, 14.52 crore shots administered so far

    As many as 33.59 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on April 26, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. With that, more than 14.52 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On April 26, 20.95 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 12.64 lakh people were given their second dose.

    This included healthcare and frontline workers, people aged over 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities. The government had earlier revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

