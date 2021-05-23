COVID-19 India | Indian Air Force flies in cryogenic oxygen cylinders from 3 countries

The Health Minister informed on May 22 that the COVID-19 positivity rate has declined from 24.83 percent on May 10 to 12.45 percent. [Image Source: ANI]

Keeping with their efforts to bring more relief to the country, the Indian Air Force brought in oxygen containers from three different countries on May 23.

Three cryogenic oxygen containers were airlifted by an IL-76 from Bangkok to Hyderabad. The Indian Air Force's C-17s airlifted four Cryogenic Oxygen Containers from Frankfurt to Hindan, and four from Ostend, Belgium to Panagarh, ANI reported.

Two more oxygen concentrators are to be brought into India via IAF C-17 from Bordeaux to Hindan, the report said.

Also Read: COVID-19 | All about oxygen concentrators and when one should use them

Within the country alone, IAF C-17s have airlifted 22 Oxygen Tankers from various locations to their refilling stations as of today.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The demand for this life-saving gas increased with the onset of the second wave of coronavirus infections in India. However, since then cases have continued on the decline.

The Health Minister informed on May 22 that the COVID-19 positivity rate has declined from 24.83 percent on May 10 to 12.45 percent.

Addressing a press briefing, NITI Aayog member (health) VK Paul said that though there has been an overall decline in case burden but the positivity rate is still over 10 percent in 382 districts.

The COVID-19 situation is stabilising with positivity rate, daily cases and active cases reducing, Paul said.