COVID-19 India | Indian Air Force flies in cryogenic oxygen cylinders from 3 countries
Two more oxygen concentrators are to be brought into India via IAF C-17 from Bordeaux to Hindan.
May 23, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
The Health Minister informed on May 22 that the COVID-19 positivity rate has declined from 24.83 percent on May 10 to 12.45 percent. [Image Source: ANI]
Keeping with their efforts to bring more relief to the country, the Indian Air Force brought in oxygen containers from three different countries on May 23.
Three cryogenic oxygen containers were airlifted by an IL-76 from Bangkok to Hyderabad. The Indian Air Force's C-17s airlifted four Cryogenic Oxygen Containers from Frankfurt to Hindan, and four from Ostend, Belgium to Panagarh, ANI reported.
Two more oxygen concentrators are to be brought into India via IAF C-17 from Bordeaux to Hindan, the report said.
Also Read: COVID-19 | All about oxygen concentrators and when one should use them
Within the country alone, IAF C-17s have airlifted 22 Oxygen Tankers from various locations to their refilling stations as of today.
The demand for this life-saving gas increased with the onset of the second wave of coronavirus infections in India. However, since then cases have continued on the decline.
The Health Minister informed on May 22 that the COVID-19 positivity rate has declined from 24.83 percent on May 10 to 12.45 percent.
Addressing a press briefing, NITI Aayog member (health) VK Paul said that though there has been an overall decline in case burden but the positivity rate is still over 10 percent in 382 districts.
The COVID-19 situation is stabilising with positivity rate, daily cases and active cases reducing, Paul said.