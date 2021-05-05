COVID-19: Here is a list of websites displaying availability of hospital beds in your state

A medical worker tends to a patient suffering from the coronavirus, inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

Amid the resurgence of COVID-19, the shortage of medical oxygen and essential drugs like Remdesivir have added to the woes of Indians.

The country reported a record 3,780 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest daily toll since the pandemic began. With at least 13 states are reporting more than 100 deaths a day.

Meanwhile, many state governments, civic authorities and volunteers are updating the list of beds available in hospitals in real time. Most of these websites also real-time count of active cases, recovered cases, deceased cases, and confirmed cases.

Here's a state-wise list of official COVID-19 resources where you can find the availability of hospital beds.

Gurgaon

http://covidggn.com/

Delhi

https://coviddelhi.com

Thane

https://covidthane.org/availabiltyOfHospitalBeds.html

BengaluruAndhra Pradesh

https://covidaps.com

Telangana

https://covidtelangana.com

West Bengal

https://covidwb.com

Pune

https://covidpune.com

Ahmedabad

https://ahna.org.in/covid19.html

Vadodara

https://covidbaroda.com

Nagpur

http://nsscdcl.org/covidbeds/AvailableHospitals.jsp

Nashik

https://covidnashik.com

Madhya Pradesh

https://covidmp.com

Uttar Pradesh

http://dgmhup.gov.in/en/CovidReport

Rajasthan

https://covidinfo.rajasthan.gov.in/COVID19HOSPITALBEDSSTATUSSTATE.aspx

Bhopal

https://bhopalcovidbeds.in/

Haryana

https://coronaharyana.in/

Tamil Nadu

https://stopcorona.tn.gov.in/beds.php

Beed, Maharashtra:

https://covidbeed.com

Gandhinagar, Gujarat:

https://covidgandhinagar.com

As COVID-19 positive cases spread rapidly in the second wave creating a rush for hospital beds, social media groups, including WhatsApp, have been flooded with very specific requests by COVID-19 patients — for oxygen cylinders, the drug remdesivir, hospital beds, and plasma donations.

Thanks to good Samaritans all over India, and NGOs have also started providing leads to the needy on social media platforms. In the past week alone, there has been a flood of posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram looking for resources such as the availability of beds in hospitals, oxygen supply, plasma from recovered patients, important medicines and more.