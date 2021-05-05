COVID-19: Here is a list of websites displaying availability of hospital beds in your state

A medical worker tends to a patient suffering from the coronavirus, inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Amid the resurgence of COVID-19, the shortage of medical oxygen and essential drugs like Remdesivir have added to the woes of Indians.
The country reported a record 3,780 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest daily toll since the pandemic began. With at least 13 states are reporting more than 100 deaths a day.
Meanwhile, many state governments, civic authorities and volunteers are updating the list of beds available in hospitals in real time. Most of these websites also real-time count of active cases, recovered cases, deceased cases, and confirmed cases.
Here's a state-wise list of official COVID-19 resources where you can find the availability of hospital beds.
Gurgaon
http://covidggn.com/
Delhi
https://coviddelhi.com
Thane
https://covidthane.org/availabiltyOfHospitalBeds.html
Bengaluruhttps://covidbengaluru.com/
Andhra Pradesh
https://covidaps.com
Telangana
https://covidtelangana.com
West Bengal
https://covidwb.com
Pune
https://covidpune.com
Ahmedabadhttps://covidamd.com
https://ahna.org.in/covid19.html
Vadodara
https://covidbaroda.com
Nagpur
http://nsscdcl.org/covidbeds/AvailableHospitals.jsp
Nashik
https://covidnashik.com
Madhya Pradesh
https://covidmp.com
Uttar Pradesh
http://dgmhup.gov.in/en/CovidReport
Rajasthan
https://covidinfo.rajasthan.gov.in/COVID19HOSPITALBEDSSTATUSSTATE.aspx
Bhopal
https://bhopalcovidbeds.in/
Haryana
https://coronaharyana.in/
Tamil Naduhttps://covidtnadu.com
https://stopcorona.tn.gov.in/beds.php
Beed, Maharashtra:
https://covidbeed.com
Gandhinagar, Gujarat:
https://covidgandhinagar.com
As COVID-19 positive cases spread rapidly in the second wave creating a rush for hospital beds, social media groups, including WhatsApp, have been flooded with very specific requests by COVID-19 patients — for oxygen cylinders, the drug remdesivir, hospital beds, and plasma donations.
Thanks to good Samaritans all over India, and NGOs have also started providing leads to the needy on social media platforms. In the past week alone, there has been a flood of posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram looking for resources such as the availability of beds in hospitals, oxygen supply, plasma from recovered patients, important medicines and more.