COVID-19: Delhi records 1,418 fresh cases, positivity rate 1.6%

Delhi recorded 1,418 fresh COVID-19 cases on December 18 with over 88,000 tests being conducted, while the positivity rate stood at 1.6 percent, authorities said. The national capital's death toll mounted to 10,219 with 37 new fatalities, they said.

This is the fourth consecutive day when the positivity rate has remained below 2 percent. It was 1.51 percent on Thursday, 1.96 percent on Wednesday and 1.9 percent on Tuesday.

The 1,418 fresh cases came out of 88,400 tests conducted the previous day, including 48,180 RT-PCR tests and 40,220 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The positivity rate from December 3 to 7 had successively dipped to 4.96 percent, 4.78 percent, 4.2 percent, 3.68 percent and 3.15 percent, respectively. However, on December 8 it had risen again to 4.23 percent, falling again to 3.42 percent on December 9 and 2.46 percent on December 10.

It had risen to 3.33 percent again on December 11, fell again to 2.64 percent on December 12, and rose marginally to 2.74 on December 13 before falling again to 2.15 percent on December 14. The number of active cases in Delhi dropped to 11,419 on Friday from 12,198 the previous day.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

According to the bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 6,14,775.