English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Court extends Nawab Malik's judicial custody till May 6 in property case linked to Dawood Ibrahim

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Malik (62), a senior NCP leader, on February 23 in the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    PTI
    April 22, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST
    (Image: ANI)

    (Image: ANI)


    A special court here on Friday extended till May 6 the judicial custody of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Malik (62), a senior NCP leader, on February 23 in the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    Malik was produced before special judge R N Rokade at the end of his previous jail custody on Friday.

    The Central probe agency had on Thursday submitted an over 5,000-page chargesheet against Malik in the case.

    The ED’s case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and key 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts accused, and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

    The ED has claimed that Malik was actively involved in “terror funding”.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Dawood Ibrahim #Indai #Nawab Malik
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 02:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.