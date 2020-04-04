Coronavirus wrap April 4: Total COVID-19 cases reach 3,072 with 525 fresh infections, death toll touches 75 in India

The number of novel coronavirus cases crossed the 3,000-mark on April 4 after 525 fresh infections, the highest in a 24-hour span, were reported across the country, while 13 new fatalities took the death toll to 75, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,784, while 212 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. The death toll rose to 75 after 13 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 3,072, including 57 foreign nationals, according to the ministry data.

Here's a roundup of the day's major developments:

> Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a detailed discussion on April 4 on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and resolved to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight the pandemic.

> As many as 1,023 COVID-19 positive cases found in 17 states have been traced to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the Union Health Ministry has said, underlining that about 30 per cent of the total novel coronavirus cases in the country are linked to "one particular place".

> The Sri Lankan government has indefinitely closed all international airports for incoming passenger flights due to the nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

> The United Arab Emirates has officially requested to postpone the start of the Expo 2020 Dubai until October next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the body that oversees the world fair has said.

> Britain reported 708 more deaths from COVID-19 on April 4-- the fourth successive daily high -- as the number of confirmed cases rose to nearly 42,000.

> Testing and treatment for COVID-19 will be free of cost for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries at private laboratories and empanelled hospitals, the National Health Authority (NHA) has said.

> The Election Commission has postponed the elections to 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats which will fall vacant in May in view of the ongoing lockdown, a senior official has said.

> In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai, the local civic body has started ten COVID-19 clinics in the containment zones and densely- populated areas that are at the risk of rapid transmission, an official has said.

