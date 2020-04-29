App
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus | US State Department supports companies choosing India as alternative to China: Report

In a meeting between a senior official of the US Department of State and representatives of American companies, India's importance as a potential business destination was noted.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The US Department of State supports the idea that India may become an alternative investment destination for American companies after businesses move out of China due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

In a meeting last week between a senior official of the US Department of State and representatives of American companies, India's importance as a potential business destination was noted, The Economic Times reported.

Close

"India can quickly become a favourable jurisdiction for more of the industrial activities that are happening currently in China," Thomas Vajda, Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia in the US Department of State, said during a video conference.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

At the meeting, it was suggested that US-based companies request the Indian government to provide incentives to boost investment by American firms, the report stated.

"Government relations between the two countries will be supportive," Vajda said, as quoted by the publication.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 03:43 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #US

