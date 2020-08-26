Coronavirus update | Phase II human trial of Oxford vaccine begins in India, 2 volunteers administered first shot

Two volunteers were administered a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford as part of its phase II trials at Bharti Vidyapeeth's Medical College and Hospital in Pune.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India has partnered with AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine, named Covishield.

"Five volunteers were tested for RT-PCR and antibodies, out of which reports of three showed they have anti-bodies, hence the vaccine was administered to two," Medical Director of Bharti Vidyapeeth's Medical Hospital told news agency ANI.

The first shot, according to Sanjay Lalwani, the medical director, was administered to a 32-year-old man after his COVID-19 reports and antibodies tests came out negative.

Another 48-year-old male volunteer was also given the vaccine, he added. The two volunteers are being monitored, Lalwani said.

He said the hospital has been given a target of enlisting 300 to 350 volunteers. Those chosen for receiving a dose of the vaccine will be in the age group of 18 to 99 years.

The other hospitals where trials are to be conducted include B J Medical College Hospital in Pune, AIIMS Delhi, Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, Nehru Hospital in Gorakhpur and Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam.

SII, the world's largest vaccine maker, has signed an agreement to manufacture the potential vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

The other site of phase II trial in Pune -- B J Medical College (to which the Sassoon General Hospital is attached) -- is ready and waiting for the vaccine candidate to arrive, a top official said.

"We have completed all the administrative procedures required to conduct the human trials of the vaccine. We are now waiting for the doses," said college Dean Dr Murlidhar Tambe. "Ideally, the trials should start next week," he added.