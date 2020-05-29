App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Pawar, who is also finance minister, said huge manpower is busy in surveying, tracing, testing, taking preventive measures and providing relief during the pandemic by risking their lives.

PTI

The Maharashtra government has decided to offer Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to government, private, contractual and outsourced staffers discharging duties related to prevention of COVID-19 and treatment of patients, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday.

According to an official statement, till the time this package is finalised, as an interim decision, Rs 50 lakh ex gratia will be given to the people concerned.

Pawar, who is also finance minister, said huge manpower is busy in surveying, tracing, testing, taking preventive measures and providing relief during the pandemic by risking their lives.

"The government is serious about the safety of the staffers and their families. Hence, this decision has been taken," Pawar said, according to an official statement.

Those in the health services are already benefiting from a similar Central scheme.

The statement said the state government's decision taken on Friday will help staffers attached to the district administrations, police, home guards, anganwadi, food and civil supplies, water supply and sanitation departments and employees deployed to carry out house-to-house surveys.

The statement said district collectors or department heads need to certify a staffer was on duty during the 14 days before being admitted to a hospital or dying due to the disease so that the employee can avail benefit of the insurance cover.

As of now, the scheme will be applicable till September 30, the statement said.

First Published on May 29, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #Ajit Pawar #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #insurance #Maharashtra

